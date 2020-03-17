Fifth and Final Season of ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ To Debut May 15th

DreamWorks Animation has announced that the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed and Emmy, Critics’ Choice and GLAAD Media Award-nominated Netflix original series DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will premiere on Netflix May 15.

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

Led by executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling writer and cartoonist), She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has put women unabashedly at the forefront on and off screen, with empowered characters brought to life by a diverse voice cast, an all-female writers room and a majority female crew. Stevenson and her team have created emotionally complex and diverse heroes depicted through race, gender, body type and sexuality, that have expanded what sci-fi-fantasy can be and who can see themselves represented.

DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power features the voice talents of Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

