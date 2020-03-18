WRESTLEMANIA 36: WWE Expands Iconic Event To Two-Nights Hosted By Rob Gronkowski

Against all odds, the WWE announced today that WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.

The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches. Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldbergdefends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the “final nail in the coffin” of The Undertaker’s career and much more.

As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.

