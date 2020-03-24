Fozzy Announces Rescheduled Dates For ‘Save The World Tour’

Powerhouse rock ‘n’ roll band FOZZY announces rescheduled Save The World Tour starting July 10th in Columbus, OH and ending on September 5th in Orlando, FL. Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and willingness to comply with CDC and government regulations, Fozzy realized it was necessary to reschedule their headline tour, originally scheduled from April 16th-May 9th, out of necessity to keep fans safe and healthy. With that said, Fozzy is excited to hit the road again this summer and will be joined by support from Through Fire, Royal Bliss, Black Satellite (8/20-8/30), and Zero Theorem (7/10-8/8). For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band’s website HERE.

“In light of the pandemic that’s gripping the world’s attention, it’s time to make the right move and postpone the April/May leg of Save The World Tour for everyone’s safety and well being. However, we promise you, once the World is back on its axis and TRULY saved, Fozzy will be back to hold you in our loving arms and literally ROCK all your troubles away!! See everybody soon and in the meantime and between time, please stay healthy and safe. We will get through this together,” states Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho.

Fozzy is gearing up to release their new full-length album 2020 this fall. The album features the band’s newest hit song “Nowhere To Run”, which recently hit Top 10 on the Rock Radio Chart. The song is the band’s third track to hit Top 10 on Rock Radio, following “Judas” and “Painless”. Listen to the anthem HERE and stay tuned for more details about the forthcoming release soon.

The band’s seventh LP, Judas, spurred hits like “Painless”, “Burn Me Out”, and title track, “Judas”, which spent five weeks at #1 on the ‘‘Big Uns Countdown’ on Sirius/XM’s Octane channel and peaked at #5 on the Active Rock Mediabase Chart. The song has over 34 million U.S. streams to date and the music video has over 36 million views to date. Watch the music video HERE.

Since the beginning, Fozzy has been about hard work, dedication, and delivering great rock ‘n’ roll to their devoted fans worldwide; reminding them that music is all about invoking dirty, sweaty jubilation and doing it loudly! The band formed in 2000 to release their self-titled debut album. Throughout the years, Fozzy released six progressively popular records, including 2012’s Sin & Bones, featuring the hit single “Sandpaper”, which found the band reaching a level of legitimacy that drew a mass audience to drink in their trademark heavy melodic groove. More recently, the hard rockers released their seventh studio album, Judas, which includes their explosive title track. “Judas” catapulted up the Active Rock Radio Chart. Fozzy’s follow-up singles “Painless”, which peaked at #7 on the Active Rock Mediabase Chart, and “Burn Me Out”, which peaked at #17 on the Active Rock Mediabase Chart, solidified the band as Rock superstars.

FOZZY SAVE THE WORLD TOUR:

w/support from Through Fire, Royal Bliss (All Headline Dates), Zero Theorem (7/10-8/8), Black Satellite (8/20-8/30)

July 10 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

July 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ Intersection

July 12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

July 13 – Indianapolis, IL – Hi-Fi

July 16 – Cadott, WI – Cadott Rockfest*

July 30 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

July 31 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

August 1 – Sheboygan, WI – Brat Days*

August 2 – Angola, IN – Eclectic Room

August 3 – Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theater

August 6 – Ft. Madison, IA – Riverfest*

August 7 – Sioux Falls, SD – District

August 8 – Minot, ND – Original

August 9 – Sturgis, SD – Iron Horse*

August 20 – Lancaster, PA – The Chameleon

August 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s

August 22 – Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

August 23 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

August 27 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s

August 28 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds

August 29 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

September 3 – Savannah, GA – Victory North *

September 4 – Tampa, FL – 98Rockfest*

September 5 – Orlando, FL – Earthday Birthday*

September 18 – Appomatax, VA – Blue Ridge Rockfest

*supports do not appear

All show and VIP information is available here: https://www.fozzyrock.com/fozzy/.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.