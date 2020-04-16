VALLEY GIRL: Take A Trip Back To The 80s With The First Trailer For The Musical Remake!

Orion Classics has released the debut trailer, poster and first look images for VALLEY GIRL – a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film that changed American teenage life forever, set to a rock ‘n roll ’80s soundtrack.

Synopsis: Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.

Set to a rock ‘n roll ’80s soundtrack produced by legendary Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore, VALLEY GIRL is a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film that changed American teenage life forever.

Valley Girl is directed by Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (A DEADLY ADOPTION, “Between Two Ferns”); written by Amy Talkington; and produced by Matt Smith (RIM OF THE WORLD) and Steven J. Wolfe (500 DAYS OF SUMMER).

VALLEY GIRL will be available on Digital on May 8, 2020!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.