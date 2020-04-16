VALLEY GIRL: Take A Trip Back To The 80s With The First Trailer For The Musical Remake!

Orion Classics has released the debut trailer, poster and first look images for VALLEY GIRL – a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film that changed American teenage life forever, set to a rock ‘n roll ’80s soundtrack.
Synopsis: Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.
Set to a rock ‘n roll ’80s soundtrack produced by legendary Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore, VALLEY GIRL is a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film that changed American teenage life forever.
Valley Girl is directed by Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (A DEADLY ADOPTION, “Between Two Ferns”); written by Amy Talkington; and produced by Matt Smith (RIM OF THE WORLD) and Steven J. Wolfe (500 DAYS OF SUMMER).
VALLEY GIRL will be available on Digital on May 8, 2020!