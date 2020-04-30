DreamWorks Animation Debuts Electrifying Final Season Trailer For ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’

DreamWorks Animation has debuted the electrifying trailer for the final season of ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’. Check out it out below!

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

Led by executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling writer and cartoonist), She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has put women unabashedly at the forefront on and off screen, with empowered characters brought to life by a diverse voice cast, an all-female writers room and a majority female crew. Stevenson and her team have created emotionally complex and diverse heroes depicted through race, gender, body type and sexuality, that have expanded what sci-fi-fantasy can be and who can see themselves represented.

In celebration of the series finale, we have the fifth season trailer to share with you! Plus, enjoy the exciting new cover of the iconic She-Ra and the Princesses of Power theme song sung by AJ Michalka! The full series soundtrack, including AJ’s cover and score from series composer Sunna Wehrmeijer, will be available May 8. Pre-order the soundtrack at https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/she-ra.

The series features the voice talents of Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, Jacob Tobia as Double Trouble and Oscar winner Geena Davis as Huntara.

