Final Poster For DreamWorks’ ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Series Revealed!

For the honor of grayskull and the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power legacy, the final season five poster for DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been unleashed! The highly-anticipated final season will be available to stream on May 15th with 13 all-new episodes. Check out the trailer and poster art below!

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

A full series soundtrack, including AJ Michalka’s “Warriors” trailer cover and score from series composer Sunna Wehrmeijer, will be available May 8th.

Soundtrack Pre-Order: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/she-ra

The series features the voice talents of Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Lauren Ash(Superstore) as Scorpia, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, Jacob Tobia as Double Trouble and Oscar winner Geena Davis as Huntara.

