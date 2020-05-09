Ice Nine Kills Celebrates 40th Anniversary of ‘Friday The 13th’ With Killer Parody of ‘Stacy’s Mom’

During the mammoth #FearlessAtHome live stream event that took place earlier today, horror themed theatricore outfit, ICE NINE KILLS celebrated the 40th Anniversary of classic horror movie, Friday The 13th, with the debut of Jason’s Mom – a very special, acoustic parody in honor of one of the deadliest matriarchs in movie history, just in time for Mother’s Day. They dedicated the performance to Adam Schlesinger whose genius song writing and smash hit, “Stacy’s Mom,” provided the inspiration for the song.

Speaking on their re-imagining of the Fountains of Wayne classic track and the 40th Anniversary of Friday The 13th, INK frontman, Spencer Charnas says, “Today marks the 40th anniversary of Friday The 13th and with tomorrow being Mother’s Day, we thought this acoustic cover would be the perfect way to celebrate. We want to dedicate this to the memory of the inspirational songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who co-wrote this amazing and enduring pop song for Fountains Of Wayne.We hope all the Moms out there have a truly killer Mother’s Day. ”

You can watch the band performing the track live below!

Ice Nine Kills also payed homage to Friday The 13th with this month’s Nightmare On The Ninth merch drop. The ‘Mommy Knows Best’ collection celebrates Forty Years of Friday and is available for a limited time from NightmareOnTheNinth.com The movie was also the inspirtation for their track “Thank God It’s Friday. “Taken from their 2018 opus, The Silver Scream, the track has clocked up 2 million YouTube views and 9.6 million streams on Spotify since it’s release.

ABOUT ICE NINE KILLS

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, Ice Nine Kills stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Ice Nine Kills summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination. Loudwire hails them as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” a declaration supported by the band’s Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart topping slab, The Silver Scream. The Silver Scream and the subsequent extended edition, The Silver Scream: Final Cut generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like The American Nightmare, A Grave Mistake and Savages and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track A Grave Mistake peaking at #9. After a decade of studio wizardry and live theatricality, Ice Nine Kills draws favorable comparisons to rock icons like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson, via a likeminded synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following reverence. With 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a combined social media reach of over 762k and over 70 million views on Youtube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most ferocious forces.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.