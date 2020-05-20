L7 Roll Out Fan-Fueled Video For “Fake Friends” (Featuring Rock Icon Joan Jett)

American grunge legends, L7 recently received critical acclaim for their unabashed spin on a rock & roll classic: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “Fake Friends.” Featuring lead vocals by Donita Sparks with Joan Jett joining in on guitar and vocals, the band has released a special fan-fueled new video for the track. Fans enthusiastically responded to the submission call for art, images and videos related to their experiences with L7, especially with friends! “Fake Friends” is available digitally alongside b-side “Witchy Burn,” a swampy take of their 2019 Scatter The Rats album single “Burn Baby”. The “Fake Friends” physical 7” is also available for pre-order now.

L7 were welcomed into the Blackheart Records family for their latest album, solidifying an already longstanding bond. “To have Joan’s vocals on this track along with mine is super surreal and cool,” says Sparks. “Our band has experienced many fake friends, especially when you’re down. Some of these people you thought were your friends are nowhere to be found. Your phone calls aren’t returned, etc. It’s painful and it sucks. Then you find out who your true friends are.”

As a further commitment to fans during this time, Donita has launched a weekly absurdist video variety show on the “We Are Hear: On The Air” streaming network. With special guests including counter-culture icon Lydia Lunch, legendary frontman David Yow (Scratch Acid, The Jesus Lizard), punk provocateur Dani Miller (Surfbort), Mexican garage-punk artist Teri Gender Bender and Arrow de Wilde of Starcrawler, The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks will keep viewers on the edge of their couch cushions with music and art performances. New episodes post every Friday @ 3pmPT. This week’s guest is pop icon Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama/Shakespears Sister).

