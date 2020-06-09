ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley To Rock Monsters Of Rock Cruise Live Feed On Friday June, 19th!

A staple on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise, ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley is set to take the stage live on Friday June, 19th on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise live Facebook Feed. They will be playing songs from throughout the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Famer’s illustrious career from KISS to his solo work outside of the monumental band.

The band features members of the Hollywood sleeze metal kings Faster Pussycat and also members of Enuff Z’Nuff, Life Sex & Death, and up and comers Butterside.

The MORC Facebook Live stream has already featured The Bullet Boys, Phil Lewis (LA GUNS), Anthony Corder (Tora Tora), No Duh (No Doubt Tribute), Keith St. John’s (Ronnie Montrose Remembered), and Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses). Broadcasting live from North Hollywood with an amazing stage & video show, the series has taken streaming shows to a whole new level.

When – Friday June, 19th at 6pm PST

Where – www.facebook.com/monstersofrockcruise

Who – ACK! An All Star Tribute To Ace Frehley

Vocals & Guitar – Izzy Presley

Guitar – Alex Kane (Enuff Z’Nuff/Life Sex & Death)

Guitar – Sam Bam Koltun (Faster Pussycat/Budderside)

Bass – Gabe Maska

Drums – Chad Stewart (Faster Pussycat/Motochrist)

On Top of the MORC ACK! show, Presley has a single that will be released on Tuesday June, 23rd which is a cover of the song “Tender Years” from the iconic film Eddie & The Cruisers and originally written and recorded by the band John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band.

The song was recorded as a quarantine project by Presley called Izzy & The Strikers along with Steve Fekete (America), Derek Frank (Gwen Stafani/Shania Twain), Mike Bennett (Richie Kotzen/Heavy Mellow), Tyson Leslie (Vixen/Rare Hair), and featuring Katja Riekermann (Rod Stewart) on saxophone.

It will be available on the streaming services, iTunes, and YouTube.

About Izzy Presley

Izzy Presley was born and raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota. From a young age, he developed an interest in radio, news writing and interviewing, which eventually led him to becoming the Sports and Music Director at RX Magazine, a sports writer for The Weekly Buzz Newspaper, radio host of Afternoon Drive Time on Rockin 101, and Under the Covers with Izzy Presley.

He moved to Los Angeles, California in 2013 for a change of scenery, but quickly found himself “following the dream”, which manifested as a result of him networking with professionals within the entertainment industry.

It was at this time that he began performing stand-up comedy, then later hosted Soundcheck Live at Lucky Strike Live. He also as launched Another FN Podcast with Izzy Presley in November 2013.

Places where he performed his comedy routines include various clubs around L.A. One unique opportunity came when he opened up for fellow comedian Don Jamieson at Chip Z’nuff’s (Enuff Z’nuff) wedding. He also hosts a comedy show called Punchlines & Backlines in Hollywood where they have a named musician do stand up comedy for the first time ever along with a small acoustic set.

Currently, he hosts Soundcheck Live, which is a weekly organized jam that takes place at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood on Wednesday nights. It features musicians who’ve shared the stage alongside Alice Cooper, Avril Lavigne, INXS, and Faster Pussycat (to name a few). Soundtrack Live also has seen its share of special appearances by musical icons such as Jackson Browne, Bill Ward, Richie Sambora, Nuno Bettencort, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Nancy Wilson, and more.

Another FN Podcast with Izzy Presley features interviews and live in-studio performances from musicians and entertainers. Notable guests have included Bruce Kulick (KISS), Adam Carolla (comedian, The Adam Carolla Show), Jeff LaBar (Cinderella), Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs), Don Jamieson & Jim Florentine (VH1’s That Metal Show), Terry Ilous (Great White/XYZ), Riki Rachtman (MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball), dUg Pinnick (King’s X), Craig Gass (Comedian), Scotti Hill (Skid Row) as well as various pro-wrestlers and actors from the adult entertainment industry.

He has also began hosting karaoke and other events on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise including Izzy Presley’s Monsters of Rock Cruiser Jam, as well as The Moody Blues Cruise, Cruise to the Edge, The Lebrewski Cruise and Def Leppard’s Hysteria on the High Seas Cruise.

Presley’s relentless ambition also includes his current project where he is working on developing a movie (title TBD), which he described is a World War II love story. Additional details will be made available as his project progresses.

He is also plays in ACK! A Tribute to Ace Frehley alongside Chad Stewart (Faster Pussycat), Johnny Martin (Adler/Tracii Guns) and Alex Kane (Enuff Z’Nuff/Life Sex & Death/Antiproduct/Starz/Shark Island). They have also been joined on stage by Eric Brittingham (Cinderella), Aaron Leigh (Y&T) Scot Coogan (Ace Frehley), Alex Kane (LSD), dUg Pinnick (King’s X) and Chris Wyse (The Cult/Ace Frehley).

His desire to have fun is evident in the jobs and activities that he keeps, as is being kind. In fact, he has every guest that he interviews during Another FN Podcast sign an empty bottle of Jack Daniels, which he then auctions off. He then donates 100% of the proceeds to The SoCal Bulldog Rescue to sponsor a dog.

While Presley’s talents run deep, his life philosophy is rather simple, which is “Have fun, live your life and don’t be a douche”, which is clear to see by his many achievements.

Currently, Presley resides in Los Angeles, California.

