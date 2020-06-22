‘Orange Is the New Black: Season Seven’ To Hit DVD and Digital On July 28th!

Netflix’s original flagship series comes to an end when “Orange Is the New Black: Season Seven” arrives on DVD and Digital July 28 from Lionsgate. The award-winning series has garnered six Golden Globe® nominations, 20 Primetime Emmy® nominations, and four Emmy® wins over its seven season run. “Orange Is the New Black”: Season Seven stars Golden Globe® and Primetime Emmy® nominee Taylor Schilling (Golden Globe®: 2014-2015, Best Television Actress – Drama, “Orange Is the New Black”; Primetme Emmy®: 2014, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “Orange Is the New Black”), Golden Globe® and Primetime Emmy® nominee Kate Mulgrew (Primetime Emmy®: 2014, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Orange Is the New Black”), Golden Globe® nominee and Primetime Emmy® winner Uzo Aduba (Golden Globe®: 2015-2016, Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, “Orange Is the new Black”; Primetime Emmy®: 2015, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Orange is the New Black”), GRAMMY® winner Danielle Brooks (2016, Best Musical Theater Album, The Color Purple), Laura Prepon (TV’s “That ’70s Show”, The Girl on the Train, The Hero), and Golden Globe®nominee Natasha Lyonne (2020, Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series, “Russian Doll”). The “Orange Is the New Black”: Season Seven DVD will include three never-before-seen featurettes, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.98.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

In the seventh and final season of the Golden Globe® award-nominated comedy-drama from Primetime Emmy®-winning executive producer Jenji Kohan (1997, Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series, “Tracey Takes On…”), the all-star cast of inmates face circumstances that take drastic and unexpected turns. After being granted early release, Piper struggles with the demands of parole and life on the outside, while other inmates — some in Litchfield and others in immigration detention facilities — experience a mix of disappointment, redemption, and hope in this compelling conclusion of the dark-humored, genre-defining series.

DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

The Evolution of “Orange”

Here We Are…At the End

A Message to the Fans

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.