‘Friday the 13th’ Collection (Deluxe Edition) To Be Unleashed On October 13th Via Scream Factory!

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original and groundbreaking 1980 film Friday the 13th, Scream Factory™, the fan-driven entertainment brand devoted to all things horror, has announced the Friday the 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition), to be released on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. The 16-disc set is the definitive Blu-ray™ collection of one of the most influential horror franchises ever created and includes all 12 original films from Paramount Pictures and New Line Cinema.

It also includes NEW and existing extras, a NEW collectible rigid slipcover with newly-commissioned art, a NEW 40-pg collectible essay booklet with archival still photography, and NEW 4K film transfers for Parts 1-4, with Part 3 in its original 3D presentation. Additionally, each film comes with a dedicated Blu-ray™ case featuring original theatrical artwork. A list of bonus features is below, with additional new extras to be announced at a later date.

Friday the 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition)

The 12 films included in this must-own set are Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985), Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986), Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988), Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989), Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (1993), Jason X (2001), Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and Friday the 13th(Remake) (2009).

Customers purchasing the Friday The 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition) on Shoutfactory.com will receive an exclusive, limited edition 36″ x 24″ lithograph featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead, and an exclusive, limited edition 24” x 36” Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary poster featuring new artwork from artist Joel Robinson, while supplies last.

The Friday the 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition) is limited to 13,000 pieces and is available for pre-order now. – Click here!

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) (2-Discs)

· NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative (theatrical cut and unrated cut)

· Audio Commentary by director Sean S. Cunningham, screenwriter Victor Miller and more (unrated cut)

· Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th

· The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham

· A Friday the 13th Reunion

· Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 1

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to the Set)

· TV Spots (New to the Set)

· U.S. Radio Spots (New to the Set)

· U.K. Radio Spot (New to the Set)

· U. S. Theatrical Trailer

· International Theatrical Trailer (New to the Set)

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2

· NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

· Amy Steel podcast interview

· Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book

· Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions

· Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 2

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to the Set)

· Radio Spots (New to the Set)

· TV Spots (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3

· NEW 4K scan from the original film elements

· In 2D and a new 3D version

· Audio Commentary with actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker and Dana Kimmell

· Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror

· Legacy of the Mask

· Slasher Films: Going for the Jugular

· Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 3

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to the Set)

· TV Spots (New to the Set)

· Radio Spots (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER

· NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative

· Audio Commentary by director Joe Zito, screenwriter Barney Cohen and editor Joel Goodman

· Audio Commentary by fans/filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch

· Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 4

· Slashed Scenes with audio commentary by director Joseph Zito

· Jason’s Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

· The Lost Ending

· The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I

· Jimmy’s Dead Dance Moves

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to the Set)

· TV Spot (New to the Set)

· Radio Spots (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING

· NEW Audio Commentary with Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees and Tiffany Helm

· Audio Commentary by director/co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, actors John Shepherd and Shavar Ross

· Audio Commentary by fans/filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch (New to the Set)

· Lost Tales of Camp Blood – Part 5

· The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II

· New Beginnings: The Making of Friday the 13th Part V

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to the Set)

· TV Spots (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES

· NEW Audio Commentary with Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania and CJ Graham

· Audio Commentary with writer/director Tom McLoughlin

· Audio Commentary With writer/director Tom McLoughlin, actor Vincent Guastaferro and editor Bruce Green

· Audio Commentary by fans/filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch (New to the Set)

· Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 6

· The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III

· Jason Lives: The Making of Friday the 13th: Part VI

· Meeting Mr. Voorhees

· Slashed Scenes

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to the Set)

· TV Spots (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD

· Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actor Kane Hodder

· Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actors Lar Park Lincoln and Kane Hodder

· Jason’s Destroyer: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VII

· Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis

· Makeover by Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**

· Slashed Scenes with introduction

· Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – New to Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spot (New to Set)

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN

· Audio Commentary with director Rob Hedden

· Audio Commentary with actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett and Kane Hodder

· New York Has A New Problem: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan

· Slashed Scenes

· Gag Reel

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots (New to Set)

JASON GOES TO HELL: THE FINAL FRIDAY (2-discs)

· NEW 2K scan of the original film elements (Theatrical Version)

· NEW 2K scan of the original film elements with HD inserts (Unrated Version)

· NEW interviews with Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, Kane Hodder

· NEW Audio Commentary with Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke

· Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey

· Additional TV footage with NEW optional Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke

· Electronic Press Kit (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots (New to the Set)

JASON X

· NEW audio commentary with Kane Hodder, writer Todd Farmer and Peter Bracke

· NEW interviews with Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus and Todd Farmer

· Audio Commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham

· The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees – a documentary on the history of Jason

· By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X – Making-of/production documentary

· Electronic Press Kit (New to the Set)

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spot (New to the Set)

FREDDY VS. JASON

· Audio Commentary by director Ronny Yu, actors Robert Englund and Ken Kirzinger

· 21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including the Original Opening and Ending with optional commentary by director Ronny Yu and executive producer Douglas Curtis

· Behind-the-Scenes Coverage of the Film’s Development – including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts and Principal Photography

· Visual Effects Exploration

· My Summer Vacation: A Visit to Camp Hackenslash

· Pre-fight press conference at Bally’s Casino in Las Vegas

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Music Video: Ill Nino “How Can I Live”

FRIDAY THE 13th (2009)

· Includes the Theatrical Cut and the Special Extended Version

· Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – remembering the groundbreaking original movie

· Terror Trivia Track with Picture-In-Picture with comments from the cast and crew

· The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees – a look at the making of

· Additional Slashed Scenes

· The Best 7 Kills

BONUS DISC 1:

· NEW interview with composer Harry Manfredini

· NEW location featurette on Parts 1 & 2

· The Friday the 13th Chronicles – an 8-part featurette

· Secrets Galore Behind the Gore – a 3-part featurette

· Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!

· Tales from the Cutting Room Floor

· FRIDAY THE 13th artifacts and Collectibles

· Jason Forever – Q & A with Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham and Kane Hodder

· And more to come…

BONUS DISC 2:

· Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – including interviews with Adrienne King and Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)

· Slice and Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – including interviews with Corey Feldman and John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)Trailer Reel – all 12 trailers in a row

· Friday the 13th (2009) TV Spots

· Friday the 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit

· And more to come…

