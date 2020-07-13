Pop Icon Mariah Carey To Release Autobiography, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” On September 29th

Global icon, award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, actress, mother, daughter, sister, storyteller, and artist Mariah Carey finally tells the unfiltered story of her life in a way only she could in her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey written with Michaela Angela Davis for Andy Cohen Books and as an Audible book. The announcement comes today from Andy Cohen and Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. James Melia, Senior Editor at Holt, will edit the print version; Kat Lambrix, Senior Director at Audible Studios, will produce the audio.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is now available for pre-order in anticipation of the September 29, 2020 release date.

Carey’s story is an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom. By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories. In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered.” Carey shared in a letter shared on social media yesterday, “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is the story of undeniable talent, unshakable faith, an unparalleled relationship with fans and unconditional love. Finally, the voice known around the world tells her own story – unrestrained.

Audible will exclusively release the audiobook performed by Carey, as her words are interwoven with special musical components. In the Audible performance, Carey will lend her inimitable voice to her own life story so that fans will hear the truth of her journey told by Carey herself.

As an additional commemorative moment for the recent 30th Anniversary of Carey’s debut album release and the beginning of her career, additional surprises and rarities are imminent in the coming months.

