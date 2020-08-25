2020 MTV Video Music Awards
Pop Culture News

MTV Announces 2020 Video Music Awards Pre-Show Performers

Written by on

Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear, are set to perform during the 2020 “VMAs” Pre-Show airing on Sunday, August 30th at 6:30pm ET/PT.

Hosted by Nessa and Jamila Mustafa, the 90-minute event will include jaw-dropping performances, celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.

This year’s show will honor “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers,” brought to you by EXTRA® Gum, celebrating the best performances by first responders – doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers – who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances. Nominees include:

  • Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – ‘Imagine’
  • Dr. Nate Wood – ‘Lean On Me’
  • Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – ‘Level Up’
  • Jason ‘Tik Tok Doc’ Campbell
  • Lori Marie Key – ‘Amazing Grace’

PUSH Best New Artist, presented by Chime Banking: The top three finalists include: Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi and YUNGBLUD. Fans can vote for their favorite artist by direct messaging @VMAs on Twitter until Friday, August 28th.

Social Categories:

BEST GROUP: Beginning today and for the next 48 hours, fans can vote for “Best Group” by swiping up on MTV’s Instagram Story. Nominees include:

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • The 1975
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix
  • MONSTA X
  • Now United
  • twenty one pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER: Starting Wednesday, August 26th, fans can vote for the “Song Of Summer” in a bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram Story. Nominees include:

  • BLACKPINK “How You Like That”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”
  • Doja Cat “Say So”
  • Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”
  • Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”
  • Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin”
  • Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg “We Paid”
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”
  • Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”
  • Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo”
  • SAINt JHN “Roses”
  • Saweetie “Tap In”
  • Taylor Swift “cardigan”
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares