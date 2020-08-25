MTV Announces 2020 Video Music Awards Pre-Show Performers

Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear, are set to perform during the 2020 “VMAs” Pre-Show airing on Sunday, August 30th at 6:30pm ET/PT.
Hosted by Nessa and Jamila Mustafa, the 90-minute event will include jaw-dropping performances, celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.
This year’s show will honor “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers,” brought to you by EXTRA® Gum, celebrating the best performances by first responders – doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers – who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances. Nominees include:
- Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – ‘Imagine’
- Dr. Nate Wood – ‘Lean On Me’
- Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – ‘Level Up’
- Jason ‘Tik Tok Doc’ Campbell
- Lori Marie Key – ‘Amazing Grace’
PUSH Best New Artist, presented by Chime Banking: The top three finalists include: Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi and YUNGBLUD. Fans can vote for their favorite artist by direct messaging @VMAs on Twitter until Friday, August 28th.
Social Categories:
BEST GROUP: Beginning today and for the next 48 hours, fans can vote for “Best Group” by swiping up on MTV’s Instagram Story. Nominees include:
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- The 1975
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
- MONSTA X
- Now United
- twenty one pilots
SONG OF THE SUMMER: Starting Wednesday, August 26th, fans can vote for the “Song Of Summer” in a bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram Story. Nominees include:
- BLACKPINK “How You Like That”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”
- Doja Cat “Say So”
- Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”
- Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”
- Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin”
- Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg “We Paid”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”
- Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”
- Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo”
- SAINt JHN “Roses”
- Saweetie “Tap In”
- Taylor Swift “cardigan”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”