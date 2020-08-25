MTV Announces 2020 Video Music Awards Pre-Show Performers

Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear, are set to perform during the 2020 “VMAs” Pre-Show airing on Sunday, August 30th at 6:30pm ET/PT.

Hosted by Nessa and Jamila Mustafa, the 90-minute event will include jaw-dropping performances, celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.

This year’s show will honor “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers,” brought to you by EXTRA® Gum, celebrating the best performances by first responders – doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers – who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances. Nominees include:

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – ‘Imagine’

Dr. Nate Wood – ‘Lean On Me’

Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – ‘Level Up’

Jason ‘Tik Tok Doc’ Campbell

Lori Marie Key – ‘Amazing Grace’

PUSH Best New Artist, presented by Chime Banking: The top three finalists include: Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi and YUNGBLUD. Fans can vote for their favorite artist by direct messaging @VMAs on Twitter until Friday, August 28th.

Social Categories:

BEST GROUP: Beginning today and for the next 48 hours, fans can vote for “Best Group” by swiping up on MTV’s Instagram Story. Nominees include:

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER: Starting Wednesday, August 26th, fans can vote for the “Song Of Summer” in a bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram Story. Nominees include:

BLACKPINK “How You Like That”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat “Say So”

Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch “The Woo”

SAINt JHN “Roses”

Saweetie “Tap In”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.