Scream Factory Announces Bonus Features For Highly-Anticipated ‘Friday the 13th Collection’ (Deluxe Edition)

Scream Factory has just announced the full list of exciting and shockingly extensive bonus features that will be included in the Friday the 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition), to be released on October 13th, 2020 (see full list below).
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original and groundbreaking 1980 film Friday the 13th, the 16-disc set is the definitive Blu-ray™ collection of one of the most influential horror franchises ever created and includes all 12 original films from Paramount Pictures and New Line Cinema.
The set includes the ultimate collection of new and existing extras. Along with a selection of new interviews, commentaries, and new transfers, are NEW Slashed Scenes – the long-awaited uncut gore footage from Friday The 13th Part 2, and much, much more.
The Friday The 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition) also contains 2 bonus discs which include over 5 hours of new content, a new collectible rigid slipcover with newly-commissioned art, a new 40-pg collectible essay booklet with archival still photography, and new 4K film transfers for Parts 1-4, with Part 3 in its original 3D presentation. Additionally, each film comes with a dedicated Blu-ray™ case featuring original theatrical artwork.
The 12 films included in this must-own set are Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982), Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985), Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986), Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988), Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989), Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (1993), Jason X (2001), Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and Friday the 13th(Remake) (2009).
Customers purchasing the Friday The 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition) on http://ScreamFactory.com will receive an exclusive, limited edition 36″ x 24″ lithograph featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead, and an exclusive, limited edition 24” x 36” Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary poster featuring new artwork from artist Joel Robinson, while supplies last.
The Friday the 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition) is being made at a limited quantity and is available for pre-order now.
Complete List of Bonus Features for Friday The 13th Collection (Deluxe Edition)
DISC 1:
FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- U. S. Theatrical Trailer
- International Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- U.S. Radio Spots
- U.K. Radio Spot
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 2:
FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – UNCUT VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW restored original mono track
- Audio Commentary by director Sean S. Cunningham, screenwriter Victor Miller, actresses Adrienne King and Betsy Palmer, composer Harry Manfredini, editor Bill Freda and assistant editor Jay Keuper, hosted by Peter M. Bracke
- Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th
- The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
- Friday the 13th Reunion Panel
- Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 1
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
DISC 3:
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW restored mono track
- NEW Slashed Scenes – the long-awaited uncut gore footage!
- NEW Audio Commentary with actress Amy Steel, filmmaker Thommy Hutson and author Peter M. Bracke
- NEW Audio Commentary with actors Russell Todd, Kirsten Baker, Bill Randolph, Lauren Marie-Taylor, Stu Charno and author Peter M. Bracke
- NEW My Life with Ginny – a conversation with actress Amy Steel, moderated by Justin Beahm
- Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
- Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions
- Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 2
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
- U.S. Theatrical Trailer
- Japanese Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Poster and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 4:
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative for both the 2-D and 3-D versions of the film
- NEW restored mono track
- NEW Blu-Ray 3-D version of the film (To watch the 3D version, you must have a fully capable 3D TV and 3D blu-ray player)
- Audio Commentary with actors Dana Kimmell, Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, and Richard Brooker
- Fresh Cuts: 3-D Terror
- Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 3
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 5:
FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative
- NEW restored mono track
- Audio Commentary by director Joe Zito, screenwriter Barney Cohen and editor Joel Goodman
- Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch
- Slashed Scenes with audio commentary by director Joseph Zito
- Jason’s Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- The Lost Ending
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
- Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 4
- Jimmy’s Dead Dance Moves
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- Radio Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 6:
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW restored mono track
- NEW Audio Commentary with Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, Tiffany Helm and author Peter M. Bracke
- NEW Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch
- Audio Commentary by director/co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, actors John Shepherd and Shavar Ross
- Lost Tales of Camp Blood – Part 5
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
- New Beginnings: The Making of Friday the 13th Part V
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Poster and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 7:
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW restored stereo track
- NEW Audio Commentary with Thom Mathews, Vincent Guastaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, C.J. Graham and author Peter M. Bracke
- NEW Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green, Joe Lynch and writer/director Tom McLoughlin
- Audio Commentary with writer/director Tom McLoughlin
- Audio Commentary With writer/director Tom McLoughlin, actor Vincent Guastaferro and editor Bruce Green
- Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 6
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
- Jason Lives: The Making of Friday the 13th: Part VI
- Meeting Mr. Voorhees – alternate ending storyboards
- Slashed Scenes
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Still Gallery
DISC 8:
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW restored stereo track
- Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actor Kane Hodder
- Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actors Lar Park Lincoln and Kane Hodder
- Jason’s Destroyer: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VII
- Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
- Makeover by Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
- Slashed Scenes with introduction
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Poster and Behind-the-Scenes photos
DISC 9:
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – SDH
- Audio Commentary with director Rob Hedden
- Audio Commentary with actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett and Kane Hodder
- New York Has A New Problem: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
- Slashed Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Behind-the-Scenes gallery
JASON GOES TO HELL – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 2K scan of the interpositive
- NEW Introduction by director Adam Marcus
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
- A look at the Friday the 13th Prop Museum Book
DISC 11:
JASON GOES TO HELL – UNCUT VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 2K scan of the interpositive with HD inserts
- NEW Introduction by director Adam Marcus
- NEW The Gates of Hell – an interview with director Adam Marcus
- NEW Jason vs. Terminator – Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams
- NEW Über-Jason – an interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason
- NEW Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter M. Bracke
- Additional TV footage with NEW optional Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter M. Bracke
- Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey
DISC 12:
JASON X
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 2K scan of the interpositive
- NEW Introduction by Kane Hodder
- NEW Audio Commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter M. Bracke
- NEW Outta Space: The Making of JASON X – featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer
- NEW In Space No One Can Hear You Scream – an interview with writer Todd Farmer
- NEW Kristi is A Headbanger – an interview with actress Kristi Angus
- NEW Jason Rebooted – Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X
- Audio Commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham
- The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees – a documentary on the history of Jason
- By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X – Making-of/production documentary
- Club Reel
- Vintage cast and crew interviews
- Behind-the-Scenes footage
- Electronic Press Kit – cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
DISC 13:
FREDDY VS. JASON
Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 EX – English SDH
- Audio Commentary by director Ronny Yu, actors Robert Englund and Ken Kirzinger
- 21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including the Original Opening and Ending with optional commentary by director Ronny Yu and executive producer Douglas Curtis
- Genesis: Development Hell
- On Location: Springwood Revisited
- On Location: Cabin Fever
- Art Direction: Jason’s Decorating Tips
- Stunts: When Push Comes to Shove
- Make-up Effects: Freddy’s Beauty Secrets
- Visual Effects Exploration
- My Summer Vacation: A Visit to Camp Hackenslash
- Pre-fight press conference at Bally’s Casino in Las Vegas
- Music Video: Ill Nino “How Can I Live”
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
DISC 14:
FRIDAY THE 13th (2009)
Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 – English SDH
- Terror Trivia Track with Picture-In-Picture featuring comments from the cast and crew
- The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees – a look at the making of Friday the 13th
- Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – remembering the groundbreaking original movie
- Slashed Scenes
- The Best 7 Kills
DISC 15:
- NEW Crystal Lake Confidential – an interview with producer/director Sean S. Cunningham
- NEW Machete Memories – an interview with producer/director Steve Miner
- NEW Chicago to Connecticut: The Early Career of Harry Manfredini – an interview with composer Harry Manfredini
- NEW The Magic Keyboard – Harry Manfredini on scoring Friday the 13th
- NEW Blood Types – an interview with actor Harry Crosby
- NEW Once Speared, Twice Shy – an interview with actor Bill Randolph
- NEW Back to Camp: The Locations of Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part 2 hosted by Michael Gingold
- NEW It Came from the Vaults – an interview with La-La Land Records’ Matt Verboys and Michael V. Gerhard and composer Harry Manfredini
- NEW Finding Friday: On Location of the Friday the 13th Films
- The Friday the 13th Chronicles – an 8-part featurette on the first 8 films
- Secrets Galore Behind the Gore – a 3-part featurette on the makeup effects of Part 1, Part 4 and Part 7
- Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
- Tales from the Cutting Room Floor
- Friday the 13th artifacts and collectibles
- Jason Forever – Q & A with Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham and Kane Hodder
- Legacy of the Mask
- Slasher Films: Going for the Jugular
- The Friday the 13th Playing Cards Still Gallery
- Easter Eggs
DISC 16:
BONUS DISC 2:
- Music Video: Alice Cooper The Man Behind the Mask
- NEW Alice Lives: Alice Cooper and Friday the 13th Part VI – a look at the music video The Man Behind the Mask featuring interviews with Alice Cooper and director Jeffrey Abelson
- NEW Legends Never Die – Tom McLoughlin at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
- NEW Life, Death and Jason Voorhees – an interview with director Tom McLoughlin
- NEW The Road to Crystal Lake – an interview with producer Sean S. Cunningham
- NEW Faceless Evil – Sean S. Cunningham and Jason
- NEW Jason Was Here: Friday the 13th Part 3 – 6 Locations Then and Now
- Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – including interviews with Adrienne King and Melanie Kinnaman (80 mins.)
- Slice and Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – including interviews with Corey Feldman and John Carl Buechler (78 mins.)
- Trailer Reel – all 12 Friday the 13th trailers in a row
- FREDDY VS. JASON Storyboards and Production Galleries
- Friday the 13th (2009) Teaser Trailer
- Friday the 13th (2009) Theatrical Trailer
- Friday the 13th (2009) TV Spots
- Friday the 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit – interviews with cast and crew, behind-the-Scenes footage
- Friday the 13th Series Newspaper Ad Still Gallery – vintage newspaper ads for all 12 films
- Easter Egg