The Legendary Danny Trejo Battles Demonic Forces In Trailer For ‘The Last Exorcist’

Internationally-recognized action and horror superstar Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, 3 From Hell) stars in The Last Exorcist, scaring up spites this October on DVD and Digital. The Last Exorcist is available on DVD and Digital October 13th from Uncork’d Entertainment — just in time for your Halloween movie marathon!

Written and directed by Robin Bain, the supernatural thriller stars Terri Ivens (“The Bay”), Danny Trejo, Rachele Brooke Smith (Cold Moon) and Cate Jones (Camp Cold Brook).

Check out the official synopsis, trailer and poster art for the film below!

Synopsis: After every priest trained in exorcisms die in a terrorist attack, Joan Campbell must battle a demon from her past that, this time, possesses her sister.

