RetroPop Live! Halloween Launches Free Virtual Fest Featuring Cast Reunions of ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space’ and More!

Classic horror fans, rejoice, because this October 17th you’re in for a virtual trick or treat like no other!

RetroPop Media has announced that it is kicking off the Halloween season with an epic free virtual festival “RetroPop Live! Halloween . ” Featuring cast reunions from everyone’s favorite classic horror films, autograph signings, meet and greet opportunities as well as spotlights on horror collectors and leading collectible companies, the event marks the first time RetroPop Live! has taken its classic festival to the virtual stage. Local Southern Californians will also have a chance to purchase tickets for a special Drive-In Horror Movie Experience Double Feature with the 80’s Cult Classic films “Chopping Mall” and “Puppet Master” presented with Santa Ana-based art house theater The Frida Cinema.

The virtual fest features a very special “Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary Celebration” reunion panel with the first actor to portray Jason Voorhees, Ari Lehman, along with Adrienne King plus a special musical performance by Ari Lehman’s band FIRST JASON.

“I’m excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Friday the 13th with everyone around the globe and rock the virtual world with a very special performance with my band First Jason,” said Lehman.

The ’80s cult classic “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” will also share the spotlight with a Q&A session that includes the writers/directors/producers of the film, The Chiodo Brothers.

Everyone’s favorite killer doll Chucky, will be the topic of conversation with the “Child’s Play” cast reunion Q&A featuring Alex Vincent and Edan Gross.

In addition to cast reunions, musical performances, autograph signings, and virtual meet & greet opportunities, “RetroPop Live! Halloween” will also highlight both avid collectors of horror-related collectibles as well as the companies that provide them including the leading manufacturer of masks and props from the worlds of Sci-Fi and Horror, “Trick or Treat Studios.”

The FREE virtual festival is being produced and curated in partnership with Fearsome Figures, The Frida Cinema, Sports Authentics USA as well as the creators of DARKSIDE in RIVERSIDE, NostalgiaCon, and Altísimo Live events. Registration for the three-hour live stream festival opens today at RetroPopLive.com.

SPECIAL DRIVE-IN EXPERIENCE FOR FANS BASED IN S. CALIFORNIA

Even though the virtual event takes place on the 17th, live in-person festivities actually kick off on Friday, October 16th for those fans lucky enough to live in Southern California with a special Drive-In Horror Movie Experience Double Feature with the 80’s Cult Classic films “Chopping Mall” and “Puppet Master” presented with Santa Ana-based art house theater The Frida Cinema. To purchase tickets to the drive-in experience (costumes are recommended!), go to https://thefridacinema.org/chopping-mall-puppet-master/

When/How to View RetroPop Live! Halloween

RetroPop Live: Halloween can be seen online on October 17 at 1 p.m. PST by registering at www.RetroPopLive.com and will also be available nationally and internationally free through various broadcast and live stream media partners, including LiveXLive. Pop culture media companies and organizations such as The Frida Cinema will also broadcast the show through their Facebook and YouTube channels, giving RetroPop Live: Halloween! a broad national and international viewership.

Audiences at home will also have several options to get involved live on the show throughout the day with opportunities to not only win prizes, but also be featured on the show in a variety of engaging ways.

