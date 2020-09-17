THE WOLF OF SNOW HALLOW: Official Trailer Jim Cummings’ Werewolf Thriller Unleashed!

From acclaimed filmmaker Jim Cummings (Thunder Road) comes The Wolf of Snow Hollow, hitting On Demand and in theaters October 9th via Orion Pictures. Check out the official trailer and poster art below.

Cummings wrote, directed and stars in the horror-thriller, centering on the sheriff of a small mountain town. After bodies are discovered following each full moon, he consumes himself with finding the killer behind the brutal attacks. The cast for the film includes the legendary Robert Forster, in his final feature role, along with Riki Lindhome, Chloe East and Jimmy Tatro.

Synopsis: A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he’s consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there’s no such thing as werewolves…

