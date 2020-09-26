Soul Asylum Lock In ‘Hurry Up and Wait: Some More’ Livestream Performance For October 10th

After their best-selling tour in 15 years was cut short in March when the Stay at Home orders took effect, SOUL ASYLUM headed home to Minneapolis to wait out the pandemic. Now the full band, Dave Pirner on lead vocals/guitar, Michael Bland on drums, Ryan Smith on lead guitar, and Jeremy Tappero on bass are ready to continue the tour with a brand new, intimate livestream concert. In partnership with Veeps, Hurry Up and Wait: Some More will take place on Saturday, October 10 @ 9pm CT from Creation Studios in Minneapolis with Local H again supporting. Fans can buy tickets and stream the show live at SoulAsylum.veeps.

As was previously announced, SOUL ASYLUM used their downtime during the pandemic to create new acoustic versions of a few songs from their critically acclaimed latest release, Hurry Up and Wait. The digital recordings were completed in the midst of the COVID-19 safer-at-home orders when the band found themselves home, after their U.S. tour was cut short. Lead singer, Pirner, got together with guitarist, Ryan Smith and began streaming Friday night Quarantine Sessions from his living room. The idea to record a few of the songs this way took hold and the singles, “If I Told You” is available now with “Here We Go” released on all streaming services today (9/25).

SOUL ASYLUM recorded the studio album, Hurry Up and Wait with a long-time studio collaborator: co-producer John Fields, who also worked on the band’s previous three albums, including their most recent effort, 2016’s Change of Fortune. In addition, the group also decamped to a familiar spot: Nicollet Studios, the same place SOUL ASYLUM recorded one of their seminal early albums released on Twin/Tone Records, the 1986 LP While You Were Out.

Hurry Up and Wait was released on April 17, 2020 to much fan and critical acclaim worldwide landing the band their highest Billboard Chart position since 1995’s Platinum selling Let Your Dim Light Shine.

“…Pirner’s songwriting style is something to be examined and writing from the purest and darkest parts of himself have always been the redeeming qualities of his greatest songs.” – American Songwriter

The current Soul Asylum line-up features Dave Pirner as lead vocals/guitar, Michael Bland on drums, Ryan Smith on lead guitar, and Wynston Roye on bass.

