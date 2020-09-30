Meg Myers Sets November Release Date For Companion EPs of New and Rare Material

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Myers has announced today’s premiere of her powerful new single. “Any Way You Wanna Love” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by an official visualizer, streaming now at YouTube.

“My song ‘Any Way You Wanna Love’ is about waking up to the divinity within each and every one of us and stepping into our power as sovereign beings,” Myers says. “No more making ourselves small by repeating patterns that have been passed down to us. It’s time to heal our ancestral lineage. I believe we are all connected through love and that we all have unique gifts and abilities and it’s important for us to learn how to get present and tune into what our bodies are trying to tell us and express this truth in our hearts in order to liberate ourselves and consciously evolve.”

“Any Way You Wanna Love” heralds the upcoming arrival of two new EPs from the Los Angeles-based artist. Thank U 4 Taking Me To 2 The Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home Now arrive on Friday, November 13th – Pre-Order at this location. The EPs mark the first releases via Myers’ new record deal with the Los Angeles-based Sumerian Records. Pre-orders are available now.

“I’ve been a diehard Meg fan since her first EP, Daughter in the Choir,” says Sumerian Records Founder/CEO Ash Avildsen. “She is truly a prolific rockstar that brings so much depth, storytelling and distinctive songwriting to modern alternative. I am honored to be part of this new era of music coming from Meg and know without a shadow of a doubt that her brightest, most powerful days are ahead.”

“I’ve been going back and forth for a while now on whether or not I should release these two bodies of work,” Myers says. “There is a lot of pain and suffering in these songs, but also a lot of hope and healing, as I feel the majority of my music has always encompassed. If I was releasing a book, I would publish the entire book from beginning to end, otherwise how would the reader truly be able to appreciate and receive the wisdom in the magic that begins to unfold in Chapter 11 unless they have first digested the depth of the heartache that was experienced prior. Well, that is how I am viewing these EPs. As an important part of my beautiful crazy healing human experience journey that led me to my spiritual awakening and remembering why I came here in December of 2018. Since then I have begun unlocking my true divine soul purpose on this extraordinary planet and have written almost all of my 3rd album on my piano in my home in Pasadena, CA, which I will be releasing next year. But until then, here are some B-sides from my second album Take Me To The Disco, sprinkled with a couple newer songs such as my new single, ‘Any Way You Wanna Love,’ and a duet I collaborated on with my very talented lightworker starseed friend morgxn titled ‘i hope you cry.’

MEG MYERS – THANK U 4 TAKING ME 2 THE DISCO

(Sumerian Records)

Release date: November 13, 2020

Tracklist:

1. Any Way You Wanna Love

2. Grizzly

3. The Underground

4. Breaks My Back

5. i hope you cry (with morgxn)

MEG MYERS – I’D LIKE 2 GO HOME

(Sumerian Records)

Release date: November 13, 2020

Tracklist:

1. True Liars

2. End of the World

3. Hurt

4. Sweet Liar

5. Last Laugh

ABOUT MEG MYERS:

Hailed by NPR as “one of 2018’s most intense and cathartic albums,” Take Me to the Disco includes the singles, “Numb” and “Jealous Sea,” both joined by official videos streaming now at YouTube. The album was also met by critical applause from the likes of the New York Times, whose Jon Pareles said, “Seething and then exploding is how the rock songwriter Meg Myers works…The dynamics come directly from the Pixies, with a slow, loping bass line behind the verses on the way to the feedback-frothed power chords of the chorus; she won’t be acquiescent much longer.”

“Myers relishes in her ability to oscillate between influences, aesthetics, and even vocal deliveries,” declared Uproxx. “Take Me to the Disco is the work of an artist that has looked at herself in the mirror and dared to examine her past in the hopes of a healthy and happy future.” “Myers brings to light her complex emotional landscape with a swaying grace,” wrote New Noise. “Take Me to the Disco is a human experience displayed within the narrative of Myers’ constant journey onward.” Pop Matters raved, “Take Me to the Disco is brimming with anthems for the lonely and neglected. Myers’ album, in many ways, creates common ground out of a melancholy that builds camaraderie rather than pity.”

Having grown up in a strict religious household, Meg Myers struck an instant nerve with her self-released debut EP, Daughter In The Choir, and its breakthrough single/video, “Monster.” The Smoky Mountains, TN-native’s sophomore EP, Make A Shadow, followed in early 2014 to widespread acclaim, with Stereogum declaring the EP’s startling single, “Desire,” to be “something that is as sweet as it is unsettling.” “Desire” proved a Top 20 favorite at Alternative radio outlets nationwide, while the track’s evocative companion video – hailed by Noisey as “simply stunning” – has earned close to 20 million views via YouTube thus far.

Myers’ full-length debut, Sorry, arrived in 2015, highlighted by such singles as “Lemon Eyes” and the album’s title track, the latter of which proved Myers’ second consecutive top 20 hit at Alternative radio. Sorry was further greeted by wide-ranging critical attention, with ELLE hailing its “battering guitars, shrieking, sinful vocals, and a fiery woman taking names and extinguishing her insecurities.” “The singer-songwriter, alt-rock heir apparent to Alanis Morissette,” declared Cosmopolitan, praising Sorry as “equal parts haunting and headbanging.” Stereogum commended Myers for “her edgy and emotional pop lyrics rooted at a dark rock core,” adding, “Meg Myers is simply a badass.”

