Werewolf Terror Strikes! — Jim Cummings’ ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ To Hit Blu-ray In December!

Terror strikes a small town when “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Written by, starring, and directed by Jim Cummings (“Thunder Road”), “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is a new and mysterious reimagining of the classic werewolf legend. The film is available now on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on December 15.

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Orion Classics, “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” stars Robert Forster (“Jackie Brown,” “The Descendants”), Riki Lindhome (television’s “Duncanville), Jimmy Tatro (television’s “Modern Family,” “22 Jump Street”), Marshall Allman (television’s “Prison Break”), Jim Cummings (“Thunder Road”), Chloe East (television’s “Liv & Maddie”), and Annie Hamilton (“Dance Camp”).

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is produced by Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger and Ben Wiessner on behalf of Vanishing Angle alongside Kathleen Grace, Matt Hoklotubbe, and Michael McGarry on behalf of New Form. Nick Spicer and Pip Ngo serve as executive producers on behalf of XYZ Films.

The Blu-ray disc features the film and special features in hi-definition and the DVD features the film and special feature in standard definition. Both versions feature a Digital version of the film.

SYNOPSIS: A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he’s consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there’s no such thing as werewolves…

BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” Blu-ray contains the following special features:

The Design of the Werewolf

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is available to own now in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. “The Wolf of Snow Hollow”is also available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

