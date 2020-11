Proving once again that “the drive-in will never die,” iconic horror host and exploitation movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs is set to save your holiday season with an all-new special streaming exclusively on Shudder. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been naughty or nice! “Joe Bob Saves Christmas” will premiere live on the ShudderTV feed on Friday, December 11th, and will then be available on demand starting Sunday, December 13th. Mark your calendar and prepare to have your stocking stuffed!

