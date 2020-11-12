The Pretty Reckless To Unleash ‘Death By Rock and Roll’ In February 2021; Artwork and Tracklisting Revealed!

At long last, The Pretty Reckless have officially confirmed the release date for their highly-anticipated new album! ‘Death By Rock and Roll’ will drop on February 12th, 2021 via Fearless Records. The album be pre-saved at this location! The band has also revealed that they will release a new song titled “25” on Friday, November 13th. Check out the track listing and artwork below.

‘Death By Rock and Roll’ Track Listing:

1. Death By Rock and Roll

2. Only Love Can Save Me Now (feat. Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron)

3. And So It Went (feat. Tom Morello)

4. 25

5. My Bones

6. Got So High

7. Broomsticks

8. Witches Burn

9. Standing at the Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock and Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling

About The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut Light Me Up. After countless gigs, the band returned with Going To Hell in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three #1 hits —the gold-certified “Heaven Knows” (the biggest rock song of 2014), “Fucked Up World,” and “Follow Me Down”— a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Meanwhile, their third offering, Who You Selling For, saw them return to #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with “Take Me Down,” which cemented them as “the first band to send its first four singles to #1 on the chart,” according to Billboard. Praise followed from Vogue, Nylon, and more as the quartet lit up television shows such as Letterman and Conan. With over half-a-billion streams, they headlined countless sold out shows and toured with Guns N’ Roses and many other heavy hitters.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.