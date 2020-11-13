MTV Reveals Cast of ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ — Series Premieres On December 9th!

Prepare yourself for another season of action! The Challenge: Double Agents is premiering on December 9th! Season 36 will return to a partner format with 19 action-packed episodes. Set in the frigid Arctic Island, this espionage thriller features 30 of the globe’s strongest reality titans, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of $1 million. Check out the full list of competitors and their social media outlets below!
Coinciding with the new season, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off on Thursday, December 10 through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan favorite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard, offering Challenge fanatics exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop, from how stunts are created to the food the cast eats and more.
Check out the entire cast below and mark your calendar for the premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c! Don’t miss an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified launch special airing on Monday, December 7 at 8/7c!
VETERANS
Aneesa Ferreira – 14th Challenge
Twitter: @Aneesamtv
Instagram: @Aneesamtv
Ashley Mitchell – 8th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke
Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke
Cory Wharton – 8th Challenge
Twitter: @CoryWharton
Instagram: @CoryWharton_ig
Chris “CT” Tamburello – 18th Challenge
Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT
Instagram: @_famous4nothing
Devin Walker – 5th Challenge
Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker
Instagram: @mtv_devin
Darrell Taylor – 9th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell
Instagram: @darrell_taylor_lb4lb
Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat – 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @fessyfitness
Instagram: @fessyfitness
Jay Starrett – 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @Jay__Qs
Instagram: @jqskim
Josh Martinez – 4th Challenge
Twitter: @JOSHMBB19
Instagram: @josh_martinez_
Kam Williams – 5th Challenge
Twitter: @iamkamiam_
Instagram: @iamkamiam_
Kaycee Clark – 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin
Instagram: @kcsince1987
Kyle Christie – 6th Challenge
Twitter: @KyleCGShore
Instagram: @kylecgshore
Leroy Garrett – 12th Challenge
Twitter: @bruce_lee85
Instagram: @royleethebarber
Nany Gonzalez – 10th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Nelson Thomas – 7th Challenge
Twitter: @_nelsonthomas
Instagram: @_NelsonThomas
Nicole Zanatta – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @n_zanattaMTV
Instagram: @n_zanattamtv
Theresa Jones – 7th Challenge
Twitter: @theresa_m_jones
Instagram: @theresa_m_jones
Tori Deal – 5th Challenge
Twitter: @tori_deal
Instagram: @tori_deal
Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: theogbig_t
Instagram: @BigTFaz
Wes Bergmann – 14th Challenge
Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann
ROOKIES
Amber Borzotra – Big Brother
Twitter: @amberborzotra Instagram: @amberborzotra
Amber Martinez – Are You The One?
Twitter: @amba1210
Instagram: @ambaaa_
Gabby Allen – Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK
Twitter: @gabbydawnallen
Instagram: @gabbydawnallen
Joseph Allen – America’s Got Talent
Twitter: @itsjosephallen
Instagram: @itsjosephallen
Lio Rush – Former WWE wrestler
Twitter: @TheLionelGreen
Instagram: @thelionelgreen
Lolo Jones – U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother
Twitter: @lolojones
Instagram: @lolojones
Mechie Harris – Musician/Ex on the Beach
Twitter: @mechiesocrazyy
Instagram: @mechiesocrazy
Nam Vo – Ultimate Beastmaster
Instagram: @nam.vo.official
Natalie Anderson – Survivor/Amazing Race
Twitter: @NatalieeAnd
Instagram: @natalieeand
Olivia “Liv” Jawando – Shipwrecked
Instagram: @livleilani