GRIZZLY II: REVENGE, Starring George Clooney, Laura Dern and Charlie Sheen, To Receive Release After 3 Decades!

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired thriller, GRIZZLY II: REVENGE sequel to 1976’s William Girdler film Grizzly. GRIZZLY II: REVENGE is directed by André Szöts, written by David Shaldon and Joan McCall and stars George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen, Louise Fletcher, John Rhys-Davies, and Steve Inwood. The thriller is slated to release in select theaters and on demand on January 8, 2021. Check out the official trailer for the film below.

Synopsis: All hell breaks loose when a 15-ft grizzly bear, reacting to the slaughter of her cub by poachers, seeks revenge and kills anyone that gets in her way. In the 3 days before the major concert, the gigantic grizzly has brutally attacked campers, a poacher and a park ranger. The terror doesn’t end there as the giant grizzly bear finds its way to the concert grounds to go on a killing spree.

“Grizzly II is one of those true, diamond-in-the-rough projects. It is a gem unearthed from a different moment in film history and we could not be more excited to be part of its continued journey through decades of culture. We tip our hats to Suzanne C. Nagy, who did what any good producer would do and coaxed this film to its finish line,” Said Nick Royak, Senior Acquisition Manager at Gravitas Ventures.

