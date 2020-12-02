‘Love and Monsters’ Starring Dylan O’Brien To Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release On January 5th!

Brace yourself for adventure and romance at the end of days! LOVE AND MONSTERS will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD January 5, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Directed by Michael Matthews, the film stars Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Rooker. The film was a critical and audience hit following its theatrical and Premium Video-On-Demand debut, with a 91% critic score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.* (*as of 11/23/20)

Check out the official synopsis, trailer and special features for the release below:

Synopsis: Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

The Blu-ray includes the following bonus content:

• Deleted scenes

• Bottom of the Food Chain: The Cast of LOVE AND MONSTERS

• It’s a Monster’s World: Creating a Post-Apocalyptic Landscape

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.