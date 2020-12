††† (Crosses) have dropped a surprise release, a cover of “The Beginning of the End” by ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect. This release marks the first new music from the alternative band, fronted by Chino Moreno (Deftones) and guitarist Shaun Lopez, since their 2014-released, self-titled record. Buy or stream the track here or listen by clicking below!

