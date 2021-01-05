Miami Nights 1984’s Epic Soundtrack To Cameron Van Hoy’s ‘FLINCH’ Is Now Streaming!

Synthwave fans rejoice! Miami Nights 1984‘s epic soundtrack to Cameron Van Hoy’s ‘FLINCH’ is now available to stream via Spotify & Apple Music. The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Cathy Moriarty, Daniel Zovatto, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, David Proval, Buddy Duress and the legendary Tom Segura. ‘Flinch’ is slated to hit VOD on January 21st, 2021 via Ardor Pictures.

About The Soundtrack

Surrounded by a large online community and global fan base, synthwave music and aesthetics have been influencing many recent projects in film and television to date, and Flinch is no exception. Flinch had the amazing privilege to be scored by legendary synthwave artist Miami Nights 1984, making Flinch his latest project since 2016, grounding the film with a genuine piece of synthwave history. The film also adopts identifiable elements of synthwave aesthetics from neon lights to cassette tapes creating an immersive audio-visual experience that uses the genre with intention and care.

Official Synopsis: Joe Doyle (Daniel Zovatto) is a young hitman, like his father before him, who lives with his mother Gloria (Academy Award nominee Cathy Moriarty). By day he follows his victims, getting to know their every move, by night he watches old movies and browses social media.

While chasing his new target, city council member Ed Terzian (Tom Segura), Doyle falls for the councilman’s assistant Mia (Tilda Cobham-Hervey). When she accidentally witnesses the murder of her boss, Doyle becomes conflicted about what he should do with her — so he takes her back to his house until he can figure things out.

Concerned only for her son’s life, Gloria wants Mia dead, while Doyle’s employer, Lee (David Proval), and his son, James (Buddy Duress), pressure Doyle about the missing girl. Doyle comes to find there is more than meets the eye with Mia, making it nearly impossible for Doyle to navigate the most trying conundrum of his life: caring about someone else.

Visit the official website of the film at www.flinchthemovie.com.

