Genesis Announces Rescheduled Dates For ‘The Last Domino?’ Tour

Genesis, who are among the biggest selling recording artists of all time and one of Britain’s most internationally renowned bands, have re-scheduled their The Last Domino? Tour of the UK and Ireland to start in September 2021.

The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on Wednesday 15 September and will be Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford’s first live outing together since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007. They will be joined on stage by Nic Collins on drums, and the bands long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The decision to move the tour again is due to the global pandemic, and even with the roll out of the vaccine, there are still a huge amount of uncertainties and unanswered questions that make a tour in April difficult for everyone. It is appreciated, that for whatever reason, those planning on attending the shows may not feel comfortable doing so, so by moving the tour we can alleviate some of those concerns and in turn that will allow the band and the crew to prepare with less unpredictability and create a show that both the band and fans alike will treasure and enjoy.

Existing tickets for the rescheduled dates will remain valid, and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent. Tickets are available from www.LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for Dublin are available from https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/197033/723546 and Belfast https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/460013/723546.

The Last Domino? Tour 2021

Wednesday 15th September Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 16th September Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 18th September Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 20th September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 21st September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22nd September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24th September Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 25th September Manchester AO Arena

Monday 27th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 28th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 30th September Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 1st October Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 3rd October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Monday 4th October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Thursday 7th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 8th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 11th October London O2

Tuesday 12th October London O2

Wednesday 13th October London O2

Tony, Phil and Mike says, – “Well let’s just forget about that last year and focus on 2021 shall we! We can’t wait to finally get this show on the road, but we feel the decision to move the tour is the best one for those planning on attending and for us as a band and crew. We hope now we can all relax a little more and focus on the music and having a good night.”

Genesis are one of the world’s biggest selling and most successful bands of all time. They have sold an estimated 100 million albums and have played to sold-out stadiums and arenas all over the world for decades.

The evolution of Genesis is unique, their sound developed and progressed throughout their career and with multiple line-up alterations in the early years, the classic line-up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford took shape in 1976.

‘And Then There Were Three’ (1978) was the first album the band released as a three-piece and spawned the single ‘Follow You Follow Me’ which was their first UK top ten and US top 30 single and proved to be the start of huge commercial global success. The albums ‘Duke’ (1980), ‘Abacab’ (1981), ‘Genesis’ (1983), ‘Invisible Touch’ (1986) and ‘We Can’t Dance’ (1991) followed for the trio, alongside almost constant global stadium tours cementing the band as one of the most successful of all time.

Tony, Phil and Mike reunited again as a band in 2007 after almost 10 years for the Turn It On Again Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours on the year playing sold-out stadiums around the world.

