Mariah Carey Continues 30th Anniversary Celebration: Remixes/Unreleased Songs Now Streaming For The First Time!

Award-winning international superstar, songwriter, singer and best-selling author Mariah Carey is continuing the celebration of her 30th Anniversary (#MC30) as a recording artist with the release of numerous digital EPs from her groundbreaking album catalogs from UMe, a division of Universal Music Group. The EPs consist of remixes and bonus materials from various albums including Charmbracelet, The Emancipation of Mimi, E=MC2, Memoirs of an imperfect Angel and Me. I am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, will be released according to the album they were originally recorded for. The first EPs released will be from Charmbracelet on January 22.

Also available are seventeen of her spectacular and innovative videos directed by award-winning film directors including Sanaa Hamri, David LaChapelle, and Hype Williams. These videos are newly remastered and will be released in HD. The first three videos will also be released on January 22 alongside the Charmbracelet coinciding tracks.

Carey’s recently released #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is a deep dive into Carey’s intimate journey of survival and resilience, facing complex issues of race, identity, class, and trauma during her journey to monumental success. The book has been featured on Best Books of 2020 lists for The Guardian, The Atlantic, The Times, NPR and Rolling Stone to name a few.

About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. She recently published her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list. An inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carey is a singer/songwriter/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, Billboard’s “Icon Award,” the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few—with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Carey’s ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels’ “Precious.” Carey went on to appear in Daniels’ ensemble piece “The Butler” (2013). A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. Carey continues to be represented by Roc Nation, CAA and Imprint PR. www.mariahcarey.com

