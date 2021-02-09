THE TOLL: Michael Nader’s Terrifying New Film To Hit Blu-ray In March Via Lionsgate

You can’t escape when Michael Nader’s The Toll arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD March 30 from Lionsgate. The debut featured film from Nader, The Toll stars Michael Nader’s The Toll (TV’s “Helix,” “Good Witch,” Almost Anything), Max Topplin (TV’s “Suits,” “Insomnia,” Almost Anything), James McGowan (TV’s “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Shadowhunters,” Pyewacket), and Rosemary Dunsmore (TV’s “Orphan Black,” “The Hot Zone,” “Street Legal”).

With unspeakable horrors and terror, The Toll will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Check out the official box art, trailer and synopsis for the film below!

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father’s country home, she’s hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer

realize they are being watched by an unseen presence — one that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

“Paying the Toll Man” Featurette

