‘SPIRAL’ Trailer Revealed: Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Breathe New Life Into ‘SAW’ Franchise!

The official trailer for Darren Lynn Bousman‘s ‘Spiral’ has been unleashed! Starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original ‘Saw’ team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger.

Check out the trailer and official synopsis below! ‘Spiral’ is currently slated for May 14th, 2021 theatrical release.

Fans can visit the official site for the film at https://spiral.movie.

Synopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

