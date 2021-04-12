ASTRONOMICON 4: Twiztid Unveils First Details On Upcoming Pop Culture Convention!

Iconic Horrorcore rap duo, Twiztid have revealed the date, location and first 4 guests for their fourth edition – Astronomicon – the pop culture-based convention founded by the demented duo that focuses on comics, toys, horror, wrestling and film. During a live-streamed, virtual convention dubbed ‘Virtucon’ that took place on the Astronomicon Facebook page this past weekend, Twiztid revealed that this year’s event will be taking place at the Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel over the weekend of August 20th – 22nd. Tickets and hotel packages are available now from Astronomicon.com.

The first 3 special guests appearing at the event were also revealed – horror movie icons Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, The Devils Rejects) and Kane Hodder (Hatchet, Friday the 13th).

Twiztid also announced that issue #1 of Series 2 of their graphic novel – The Haunted High-Ons: The Curse of the Green Book will be available early at Astronomicon. The duo’s first graphic novel collection of their multi-award nominated comic series from publisher Source Point Press, features the duo as a pair of fake ghost hunters who find themselves called to a real haunted house. The first collection is available now nationwide everywhere comics and graphic novels are sold.

The first issue of Series 2 will not be available in stores until October, so Astronomicon will be the only place fans can get their hands on a hard copy from a limited run of event special copies, limited to 500 and featuring a special Astronomicon 4exclusive cover. To introduce non-comic readers to the Haunted High-Ons comic series, Twiztid has released a new animated video, voiced by Twiztid over illustrated pages from the book highlighting part of the series. Watch the trailer here or by clicking the image below and find the full episode on the Virtucon Stream on The Astronomicon Facebook page.

“Part of what people like so much about ‘Twiztid Haunted High-Ons’ is how the comic presents fictional versions of us that are still very much like us in real life,” says Jamie “Madrox” Spaniolo, one-half of the band’s face-painted front men. “The comic series captures our essence while also putting us in a fantastic and fun fictional scenario filled with ghosts, demons, and more!”

The duo also released very special, limited edition 8-Bit Astronomicon variant of their highly collectible Knuckleheadz Toys figures. Limited to only 100 and available here.

Madrox adds, “As the second volume of ‘Twiztid Haunted High-Ons’ launches from Source Point Press this August to coincide with Astronomicon 4, we’re still working on producing an animated series based on the comic with Ken Levin, the executive producer of TV comic-to-screen series such as ‘The Boys’ and ‘Preacher,’ we’re releasing more Knuckleheadz toys, and we’re even working on a game! We can’t stop and won’t stop! We love what we do and are thankful we can keep doing it!”

Band co-founder and fellow front man Paul “Monoxide” Methric adds, “The comic is scary and funny, representing both aspects of who we are as performers as well as our interests as fans of pop culture.”

The pair previously announced their epic annual plans to celebrate 4/20 with a live stream concert event ‘Docu-Stream’ that will broadcast on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now from www.StreamTwiztid.com. The ‘Docu-Stream’ will feature two performances – the first will feature face-painted Twiztid performing their classics hits. The second will be unpainted and will feature Twztid and their drummer Drayven as they perform some of their more rock-centric tracks. Throughout the stream, Jamie Madrox and Monoxide will be recounting previously untold stories, giving fans unprecedented access to never-before-heard anecdotes from Twiztid’s 20+ year history. The event will also feature special guests Blaze Ya Dead Homie and ABK. Watch the event trailer here or by clicking the image below. Twiztid will also be releasing a special weed-themed mini album ‘Electric Lettuce’ on Friday, April 23rd pre-order here.

With their multi-time Ringo Award nominated graphic novel getting nationwide release, the new comic video created to celebrate and promote it, plenty of activity lined up for Twiztid’s annual 4/20 celebrations, Astronomicon 4 and some major releases coming in later this year, it would be safe to assume TWIZTID’s plate is already full…but nothing is farther from the truth as they continue to make their presence known in the world of pop culture.

