RIDERS OF JUSTICE: Mads Mikkelsen Hits The Warpath In Anders Thomas Jensen Action-Thriller

The official trailer for RIDERS OF JUSTICE has been released. Written and directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, the film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Roland Møller. Check out the trailer, poster art and official synopsis for the flick below.

Magnet Releasing is slated to release RIDERS OF JUSTICE in LA & NY theaters on May 14th, 2021 — In theaters everywhere and On Demand May 21st, 2021.

Official Synopsis: RIDERS OF JUSTICE follows recently-deployed Markus (Mads Mikkelsen), who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a revenge-fueled mission to find those responsible.

