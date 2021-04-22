“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 1 To Hit DVD In June From Lionsgate

A new chapter of “Power” begins, and the stakes are higher than ever, when “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 1 arrives on DVD June 8th from Lionsgate!

Executive produced/created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp (TV’s “Power,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hawaii Five-O”), “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 1 features Michael Rainey Jr. (TV’s “Power” and “Orange Is the New Black,” 211), Shane Johnson (TV’s “Power” and “Easy to Assemble,” The Possession of Michael King), Gianni Paolo (Ma, TV’s “Power” and “The Mick”), Grammy® winner, Academy Award® and Golden Globe® nominee Mary J. Blige (Grammy® winner: 2007, Best R&B Performace by a Duo or Group with Vocals, “Disrespectul”/Best Gospel Performance, “Never Gonna Break My Faith”; 2008, Best Contempary R&B Album, Growing Pains; Academy Award®nomination: 2017, Best Actress/Best Original Song, Mudbound; Golden Globe®nomination: 2018, Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, Mudbound), Naturi Naughton (TV’s “Power” and “The Client List,” Notorious), Grammy®winner Method Man (1995, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By”), and Melanie Liburb (TV’s “This is Us,” “Dark Matter,” and “Gypsy”). A favorable spinoff of one of Starz’s most highly rated shows, the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 1 DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.98.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up after the events of “Power” as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with his father’s death while his mother, Tasha, faces charges for the murder her son committed. Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of escaping prosecution by U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. Tariq turns to the drug game, entangling himself with a family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada. He figures out the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

