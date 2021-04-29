Genesis Announces North American Dates For 2021 ‘The Last Domino?’ Tour

Rock legends Genesis announced their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years with The Last Domino? tour dates that will have Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford, playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December 2021. The group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Kicking off at Chicago’s United Center on November 15, 2021, Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 will continue on to Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, while also making two stops in the New York metro area at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2021, and at the brand new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 10, 2021. The tour will also stop in Columbus and Pittsburgh before wrapping in Boston on December 15, 2021, at TD Garden.

The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours of that year playing sold out arenas and stadiums around the world. One of the most successful and legendary rock bands of all-time, Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits including “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep,” and “Turn It On Again,” while also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tickets for all shows will be available first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on-sale on May 7. The Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience. It helps ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time.

To register, please visit www.genesis-music.com.

Beginning May 7, tickets will be available through a public on-sale. Visit www.genesis-music.com for tour, ticket, and official VIP package information.

Venues in all the tour cities (except Cleveland and Philadelphia) will issue SafeTix mobile tickets. SafeTix tickets use a unique barcode that refreshes every few seconds. This makes the tickets impossible to counterfeit. SafeTix mobile tickets need a smartphone to display. No other tickets will be accepted for entry to shows in these cities.

For the biggest Genesis fans who want to get closer to the action than ever before, official VIP packages will be available for all shows! Fans can choose from a variety of VIP package options to ensure they have an unforgettable experience. Official VIP packages will be available beginning Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am local time.

Genesis The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.

About EMC Presents

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl. The mission behind this collaboration is to create extraordinary shows and experiences for fans worldwide.

Genesis ‘The Last Domino?’ North American Tour 2021

November 15, 2021 Chicago, IL United Center November 18, 2021 Washington, DC Capital One Arena November 20, 2021 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center November 22, 2021 Montreal, QC Centre Bell November 25, 2021 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena November 27, 2021 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center November 29, 2021 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena November 30, 2021 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse December 2, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center December 5, 2021 New York, NY Madison Square Garden December 8, 2021 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena December 10, 2021 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena December 13, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena December 15, 2021 Boston, MA TD Garden

