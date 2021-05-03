2021 Summerland Tour — Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus For Epic Concert Event!

Everclear is proud to announce the return of their Summerland Tour in 2021, featuring fellow noted rock acts Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus. Kicking off this July, the tour will make its way through cities such as Atlantic City, Houston, Cincinnati and Fort Wayne, to name a few, and will eventually extend through September and early October as COVID mandates are lifted and more dates are added.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7th at 10am local. For a list of current dates, access to tickets, and more information on the 2021 Summerland Tour visit http://summerlandtour.net/.

“After personally fighting Covid—19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I’m so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we’re getting the chance to tour the U.S. again. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s lineup of legendary alternative bands,” says Everclear frontman and Summerland Tour founder, Art Alexakis. “Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer. I speak for the whole tour when I say we’re absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family.”

On a similar note, the members of Hoobastank say, “After the tough and unprecedented year that everyone has gone through, we couldn’t be more excited to get out on the road again to play some live shows. It’s been way too long and we’re so eager and ready to see everyone’s faces once again. Throw in the fact it’s with some great bands that we have been big fans of for years and it makes it all the more special.”

Likewise, Wheatus frontman, Brendan Brown, encourages fans to get vaccinated, stating, “If dreams come true this would be it for us, getting back out on tour, safely, with artists we’ve looked up to for decades…Everyone, please get your vaccinations so we can all get our summer back, together.”

Created in 2012 by Everclear frontman, Art Alexakis, the Summerland Tour has become a summer tour favorite of fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the “10 Hottest Summer Package Tours.”With Everclear as its recurring headliner, past Summerland lineups have featured notable alternative rock bands such as Sugar Ray, Lit, Marcy Playground, Soul Asylum, Eve 6, Local H, Space Hog, Gin Blossoms, Live, Fuel, American HiFi, The Toadies and Filter, making it a go-to tour for fans of ‘90s nostalgia. As part of this year’s tour, Living Colour and Hoobastank will be alternating slots in the lineup.

Summerland Tour 2021

July 02, 2021 – Middletown, NY – Orange County Speedway

July 03, 2021 – Atlantic City, NJ – Orange Loop Arena

July 08, 2021 – Houston, TX – Arena Theatre

July 09, 2021 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

July 11, 2021 – Cedar Park, TX – H-E-B Center

July 15, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

July 16, 2021 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill

July 17, 2021 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

July 22, 2021 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

July 23, 2021 – Black Mountain, NC – Silverados

July 24, 2021 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

July 28, 2021 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

July 30, 2021 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Back Lot

July 31, 2021 – Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs

September 25, 2021 – Omaha, NE – Barnato on the Block Festival

For more information, please visit:

http://www.summerlandtour.net/

https://www.facebook.com/TheSummerlandTour

