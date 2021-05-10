Halestorm and Evanescence To Team Up For Fall 2021 Arena Tour

Evanescence and Halestorm are returning to the concert stage in the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Friday, November 5th, in Portland, OR, and take the bands to arenas across the country before wrapping up in the Northeast right before the holidays.

General on-sale begins Friday, May 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Limited VIP packages will be available for purchase that include premium seating, access to attend Evanescence’s Soundcheck followed by a moderated Q&A with the band, exclusive merchandise items, and more. A May 12th presale exclusively open to top Spotify listeners of both Evanescence and Halestorm will precede the general on-sale.

The tour will bring together two of the top women in rock — Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale — for a truly badass experience night after night. Close friends as well as close collaborators, just last year, Lzzy performed back-up vocals on Evanescence’s “Use My Voice,” and Amy joined Lzzy on a new version of Halestorm’s “Break In.” In addition to new music and the biggest hits from both women, the shows will highlight their personal bond and the music that’s come of it.

Amy Lee said, “Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Lzzy Hale said of the upcoming tour, “We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!”

This Thursday, May 13th, fans can get a sneak peek of Evanescence playing live during their “Driven to Perform” Cooper Tire livestream concert, which features songs from their recently released Top Rock Album, The Bitter Truth, along with older favorites. Register for the free livestream concert here. And watch Evanescence perform their new single “Better Without You” on The Kelly Clarkson Show today on NBC (check local listings).

The Bitter Truth debuted in March as the #1 Current Rock and Alternative album in the U.S., and the band will bring audiences a high-octane rock energy to match the album, which The LA Times hailed as their “fiercest songs to date.” Consequence of Sound said of The Bitter Truth, “Amy Lee and company triumphantly return … and it’s certainly worth the wait,” and the shows with Halestorm this winter will further prove it.

Dates below with more to be announced soon. For the latest ticket and VIP information, please visit this location >.

Grammy-winning Halestorm are currently in Rock Falcon Studios, working diligently on their upcoming fifth album (and follow up to 2018’s Vicious) with Nick Raskulinecz. The band recently released their rendition of The Who’s “Long Live Rock” in conjunction with the documentary of the same name. Hale just completed filming of the inaugural season of Hit Parader’s new music competition show NO COVER, appearing as a celebrity judge alongside Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale, and Tosin Abasi. She also hosts A Year in Music for AXS TV; Season 4 premiered last week. The vocalist also appeared on the theme song for the Netflix film Thunder Force along with Corey Taylor, Scott Ian, and more. Recent Halestorm press highlights include Forbes, Psychology Today, Refinery 29, Alternative Press, Good Day New York, KTLA, and more. For additional news, tickets, and VIP package information, visit here.

EVANESCENCE + HALESTORM TOUR DATES:

Fri, Nov 5 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun, Nov 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tues, Nov 9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri, Nov 12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

Sat, Nov 13 – San Diego, CA – San Diego State University – Viejas Arena

Mon, Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat, Nov 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu, Dec 2 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Sun, Dec 5 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena

Sat, Dec 11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun, Dec 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Tue, Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

Wed, Dec 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri, Dec 17 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Dec 18 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

ABOUT EVANESCENCE:

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group’s 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit “Bring Me to Life” reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular “My Immortal” peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via BMG. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence launched their worldwide “Synthesis Live” tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. The Bitter Truth, out now on BMG, is Evanescence’s fourth studio album.

ABOUT HALESTORM:

Halestorm is comprised of Lzzy Hale [vocals + guitar], Arejay Hale [drums], Joe Hottinger [guitar], and Josh Smith [bass]. Together they have toured extensively clocking a staggering 2,500 live performances to date with a diverse variety of artists including: Eric Church, Joan Jett, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top and Evanescence. Most recently, the band scored a 2019 Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Performance” for their song “Uncomfortable,” marking their second nomination after their 2013 win for “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.” Loudwire named Lzzy their “2018 Rock Artist of the Year,” and two years prior, she was named the “Dimebag Darrell Shredder of the Year” at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. Both Halestorm and their 2012 LP The Strange Case of… were certified Gold, further evidencing Halestorm’s massively supportive fanbase. Halestorm have also made history with “Love Bites (So Do I),” the hit single from The Strange Case of… which ascended to No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., making Halestorm the first-ever group with a female vocalist to earn the top spot on the format. The band’s latest album Vicious is out now.

