THE PROTÉGÉ: First Glimpse of Michael Keaton and Maggie Q Action Thriller Debuts!

The first glimpse of Lionsgate’s high-intensity action thriller, THE PROTÉGÉ, has arrived! Directed by Martin Campbell, the film features an all-star cast that includes Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson, with Robert Patrick.

Check out the official synopsis, trailer and poster art for the film below.

Official Synopsis: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

Directed by Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk, the film is produced by Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Chris Milburn.

The flick is currently slated to hit theaters on August 20th, 2021.

