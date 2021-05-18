Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ran’ To Receive Digital 4K Release On July 6th Via Lionsgate!

The sweeping action epic from legendary director Akira Kurosawa (Rashomon, Seven Samurai) gets a stunning 4K transfer when Ran arrives on Digital July 6th from Lionsgate. The film stars Tatsuya Nakadai (Hara-Kiri, Kagemusha, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya), Akira Terao (After the Rain, Half a Confession, Letter from the Mountain), Jinpachi Nezu (Kagemusha, Farewell to the Land, Runin: Banished), and Daisuke Ryû (Kagemusha, Legend of the Devil, Metropolis).

Nominated for four Academy Awards®, including Best Director, Ran will be available on Digital in 4K for the suggested retail price of $12.99.

Official Synopsis: Ran – Akira Kurosawa’s visually dazzling samurai epic – blends King Lear, 16th-century feudal Japan, and Kurosawa’s own notions of loyalty and honor to tell the story of aging Lord Hidetora, whose decision to bequeath his kingdom to his three sons sparks a power struggle that leads to chaos and madness. Hailed as a masterpiece by filmmakers and cinephiles alike, and winner of the 1985 Oscar® for Costume Design, Ran is a sumptuous 4K feast (on digital, where available).

