Akira Kurosawa' 'Ran' Hits Blu-ray on July 6th!
Pop Culture News

Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ran’ To Receive Digital 4K Release On July 6th Via Lionsgate!



The sweeping action epic from legendary director Akira Kurosawa (Rashomon, Seven Samurai) gets a stunning 4K transfer when Ran arrives on Digital July 6th from Lionsgate. The film stars Tatsuya Nakadai (Hara-Kiri, Kagemusha, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya), Akira Terao (After the Rain, Half a Confession, Letter from the Mountain), Jinpachi Nezu (Kagemusha, Farewell to the Land, Runin: Banished), and Daisuke Ryû (Kagemusha, Legend of the Devil, Metropolis).

Nominated for four Academy Awards®, including Best Director, Ran will be available on Digital in 4K for the suggested retail price of $12.99.

Official Synopsis: Ran – Akira Kurosawa’s visually dazzling samurai epic – blends King Lear, 16th-century feudal Japan, and Kurosawa’s own notions of loyalty and honor to tell the story of aging Lord Hidetora, whose decision to bequeath his kingdom to his three sons sparks a power struggle that leads to chaos and madness. Hailed as a masterpiece by filmmakers and cinephiles alike, and winner of the 1985 Oscar® for Costume Design, Ran is a sumptuous 4K feast (on digital, where available).

