ASTRONOMICON 4 — Twiztid Announces Special Guest Appearances For Epic Pop Culture Event!

The Demented Duo, Twiztid have announced more massive, special guests appearing at the fourth edition of their pop culture-based convention Astronomicon. Joining previously announced special guests – horror movie icons Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, The Devils Rejects) and Kane Hodder (Hatchet, Friday the 13th) – will be Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob, Clerks), Corey Taylor (frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour), Spencer Charnas (frontman of horror themed metalcore band Ice Nine Kills), Ming Chen (Comic Book Men, I Sell Comics!) and pro-wrestling superstars, AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

Focusing on comics, toys, horror, wrestling and film, this year’s Astronomicon 4 will be taking place at the Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel over the weekend of August 20th – 22nd. Tickets and hotel packages are available now from Astronomicon.com. Speaking on their fourth annual Astronomicon event, Twiztid share:

“It warms the soul to know we are able bring the best pop culture event of the year back to Michigan.”– Jamie Madrox

“Another out of this world experience is coming! Time to celebrate once again for number 4!”– Monoxide

As well as the special guest appearances, ticket holders of all ages will be treated to an array of awesome on-site activities, panels and exclusive releases including :

The early and exclusive release of Series 2 comic book – “Haunted High-Ons: The Curse Of The Green Book”, with an Astronomicon exclusive cover only available at the event.

Rob Miller (Syfy’s Face-off Season 8) will attend once again, along with some life size creations. In previous years, he’s brought a life size Game Of Thrones throne, 7 1/2 tall Hulkbuster, and an 8 ft tall Groot with life-size rocket raccoon.

A professional photo op with Kane Hodder dressed in costume as Jason Vorhees from Friday The 13th Part 8.

A cosplay contest with a $500 cash prize to the winner. Judged by a panel including award winning cosplayer Ashlee from Disfusional Studios.*

A panel with Twiztid who will also be hosting multiple events across the weekend.

Onsite video game tournaments each day in the free play video game room open to all attendees of Astronomicon all weekend long.*

Events for kids in the form of the following:

DIY Workshop hosted by Home Depot where kids can build their own item.*

A Kids Dance Party where the parents are in the crowd and the kids are on stage having a great time.*

A kids Cosplay contest where every kid goes home with a prize in addition to the top 3 winners.*

*Free to participate for ticketholders

In other convention news, it was also announced last week that Twiztid will be performing at the Too Many Games Expo in Greater Philadelphia on Friday, October 8th, 2021. For information and tickets go to toomanygames.com

ABOUT TWIZTID

The Twiztid tale is gritty and fascinating folklore, built on self-determination, fearless creativity, and the elimination of the boundaries between artist and audience. The dedicated supporters who stand with co-conspirators Jamie Madrox and Monoxide are more than fans: they are family. The duo remembers what it meant to be part of the crowd before they leaped the barricades onto the stage themselves, and with unrelenting passion and aggression, they’re taking all of us with them.

There’s a rogue’s gallery of hooks, rhythms, and riffs in the Twiztid bag of tricks. For 25 years, they’ve concocted artistic anarchy rooted in the streetwise storytelling sophistication of hip-hop, trance-inducing hypnotic beats, and the seething bite of hard rock rage. Merging horror movies, comics, and a level of depravity and violence rivaling the grimiest of pulp fiction in the annals of Americana, Twiztid is the reflection of a tightly knit subculture and the sound of unbridled id.

Twiztid spin emotional truth into even the wildest of tales, resulting in something endlessly relatable to the alienated and disenfranchised. The music, multimedia, and merchandise originate from their own Majik Ninja Entertainment, headquartered in their native Detroit.

With over a dozen entries on the Billboard charts, Twiztid built themselves into an institution, without the help of mainstream gatekeepers at MTV, traditional radio, or major press. They’ve brought their adrenaline-soaked, unbound artistic mania on the road, with metalcore acts like Motionless In White and on the Vans Warped Tour, all without forsaking the worldwide family they helped strengthen during their initial decade-plus on Psychopathic Records. Twiztid built the connection they maintain with their fiercely dedicated legion of supporters to last and to evolve. Everything Majik Ninja does harken back to that original impulse shared by Monoxide and Jamie Madrox: to make art that swings a big ax at the boundary between audience and artist.

