‘Initiation’ Set To Arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) on July 20th via Lionsgate

Go back to school if you dare…. Murder is trending when Initiation arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD July 20 from Lionsgate. Social media turns sinister when Jon Huertas (TV’s “This Is Us”), Lochlyn Munro (The Predator), Isabella Gomez (TV’s “One Day at a Time”), Froy Gutierrez (TV’s “Teen Wolf”), Bart Johnson (High School Musical franchise), Yancy Butler (Kick-Ass franchise), and Gattlin Griffith (Changeling) try to survive pledge week in this fun slasher film. Initiation will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: During a university’s pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm. The murder ignites a spree of sinister social-media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school’s dark secrets…and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Hidden Secrets: Surviving Initiation

The Final Twist: Postproduction

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.