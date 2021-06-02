Red Fang Announce U.S. Tour Dates with Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish

Red Fang, who release their eagerly-awaited new album Arrows (Relapse Records) arrives this Friday, have announced a U.S. tour that sees the Portland-based band trek across the continent, including the group’s first Alaskan performance.

“It’ll be two years in the waiting, but we’re finally hitting the road in October! If we don’t stop pinching ourselves we’re gonna draw blood,” guitar player Bryan Giles enthusiastically shares. “I’m so happy to announce that Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish are joining us on this epic tour! It’s gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure. I can’t wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!”

Tickets for the month-long outing are also available this Friday, June 4, at 10 am local time. Starcrawler opens on all headlining dates (except Alaska), with Here Lies Man (Oct. 15 to Oct. 27) and Warish (Oct. 29 to Nov. 18) rounding out the bill. Previously announced performances include Aug. 21 at Psycho Las Vegas, Sept. 26 at Louder Than Life, and a special Halloween show with All The Witches at the fabled Ryman Auditorium.

Red Fang tour dates:

August 21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas *

September 26 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival *

October 15 Tacoma, WA Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom

October 16 Portland, OR Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom

October 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall

October 19 TBA

October 20 TBA

October 21 TBA

October 22 TBA

October 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

October 25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 26 Houston, TX Secret Group

October 27 Austin, TX Empire Control Room & Garage

October 29 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

October 30 Birmingham, AL Saturn

October 31 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium **

November 2 Washington, DC Black Cat

November 3 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

November 4 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 5 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

November 6 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

November 8 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

November 10 Detroit, MI El Club

November 11 Chicago, IL Metro

November 12 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam

November 13 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

November 15 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

November 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

November 17 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

November 18 Boise, ID The Olympic

November 20 Anchorage, AK Koot’s ***

* Previously announced

** w/All Them Witches (previously announced

*** Different support acts to be announced

Produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches), the 13-song album was recorded in December of 2019 but as vocalist/bass player Aaron Beam understatedly said upon news of its forthcoming release: “something happened that is not worth discussing.” The collection, which looks to be one of the band’s most critically-revered releases, has born a pair of the year’s most memorable videos, from the Katana-gone-wrong clip for “Arrows” (https://youtu.be/lwQPJ1G2n5o) to the sad saga of Artie Von Party via the “Why” video (https://youtu.be/e8m8OD_xVAI).

Arrows pre-orders are available now, with the album available in a variety of formats, including standard and limited-edition vinyl variants, a CD and cassette versions, as well as digitally. Collectible merch items include a black light poster and Arrows themed apparel. A Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set is available now via Vivapsycho.com. Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector’s coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), with the LP, and a t-shirt. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore (http://bit.ly/redfangarrows), while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here: (https://orcd.co/redfangarrows).

Red Fang is Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards), Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals), John Sherman (drums) and David Sullivan (guitars). Over the course of their 16-year career the Portland, Oregon-based band has released four studio albums (Red Fang (2009), Murder the Mountains (2011), Whales and Leeches (2013), and Only Ghosts (2016), joined Fred Armisen in an epic battle against invading zombie hordes, were joined by Paul Shaffer during a standout performance on The Late Show with David Letterman, and have created the best music videos in recent history.

Obsessed with all things horror, video games, comics and vinyl, Dylan has been surrounded by all things geek culture since birth. Along with writing for Icon Versus Icon he’s also the co-host for the year long Christmas podcast, “Christmas 365”. “No wimps. No False Metal.”