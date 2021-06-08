P.O.D. To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of “Satellite” With New Tour and Album Reissue!

2021 is the year of P.O.D. — Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], Traa Daniels [bass], and Wuv Bernardo [drums] — have announced their upcoming summer and fall tour plans. The band will embark on a headline tour of the U.S., celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark, multi-platinum album Satellite.

The tour kicks off August 14 and runs through October 7 in their native San Diego. From Ashes to New, All Good Things, and Sleep Signals will also appear. All dates are below. Tickets are available here.

“We’ve been touring and working hard for almost 30 years now,” Sandoval says. “It’s all we know. This past year has really made me realize how much I love what I do and how much I appreciate that I am still able to make music and play live for all of those who are still listening. Thank you to all of you who still love live music and can’t wait to be a part of the P.O.D. experience. We can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces out on the road.”

Curiel shares the sentiment, saying, “It’s been way too long. We are beyond excited to get back to the stage — where we provide the rock and you provide the roll. From familiar faces to new ones, let’s get back to what we’ve all been waiting for. We are ready as a band to create new memories with you all. Let’s do this! Peace, love, light, and rock ‘n’ roll.”

From Ashes to New’s Matt Brandyberry weighed in about the tour, saying, “In 2001, we were literally ‘The Youth of the Nation’ and P.O.D.’s hit was an anthem to so many of us. Satellite was an album that helped shape a genre and will go down as one of the greatest records of that era. We are honored to join them on this U.S. tour to help celebrate 20 years of an absolute masterpiece.”

Additionally, P.O.D. will drop the SATELLITE: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION as a double-CD and digitally on September 3 for $24.98 through Rhino. It is available for pre-order now . Releasing a few days before the album’s official anniversary on September 11, the 27-song collection introduces a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a selection of rarities, remixes, and four previously unreleased demos, including “Alive (Semi-Acoustic Version),” available today. A few weeks later, on October 8, SATELLITE: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION will be released on vinyl as a double-LP as a part of Rhino’s Rocktober campaign.

After debuting at #6 on the Billboard 200, SATELLITE went on to sell more than seven million copies worldwide, including three million in the U.S. The record generated four singles: the title track, “Alive,” “Youth of the Nation,” and “Boom.” In addition to its commercial success, Satellite also earned P.O.D. three Grammy nominations for: “Alive” (Best Hard Rock Performance, 2002), “Portrait” (Best Metal Performance, 2003), and “Youth of the Nation” (Best Hard Rock Performance, 2003).

SATELLITE: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION has a bonus disc that includes b-sides like “Critic” and “Sabbath” that were initially released in Europe, plus remixes for “Boom” by The Crystal Method and “Youth of the Nation” by Mike$ki.

P.O.D. ON TOUR:

WITH FROM ASHES TO NEW, ALL GOOD THINGS, + SLEEP SIGNALS:

8/14 — Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip*

8/16 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre

8/17 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room

8/19 — Sioux Falls, SD — The District

8/20 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s

8/21 — Glen Flora, WI – Northwoods Rock Rally^

8/22 — Minneapolis, MN — First Ave

8/25 — Louisville, KY – KY State Fair#

8/26 — Fort Wayne, IN — Piere’s

8/27 — Belvidere, IL — The Apollo Theater

8/28 — Joliet, IL — The Forge

8/29 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

8/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theater

9/4 — Houston, TX – BuzzFest (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – KBTZ Show)~

9/5 — Dallas, TX – BFD21 (Dos Equis Pavilion – KEGL Show)~

9/9 — Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

9/10 — New Haven, CT — Toad’s Place

9/11 — Laconia, NH — Granite State Music Hall

9/12 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

9/14 — New York, NY — The Gramercy Theatre

9/15 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

9/16 — Baltimore, MD — Ram’s Head Live

9/18 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage

9/19 — Mobile, AL — Soul Kitchen

9/21 — Birmingham, AL — Zydeco

9/22 — Savannah, GA — Victory North

9/23 — Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Fest (Pre—Party)~

9/25 — Columbia, SC — The Senate

9/28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

9/29 — St. Louis, MO — Pop’s

10/1 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa State Fair

10/2 — San Antonio, TX — The Rock Box

10/3 — Lubbock, TX — Jake’s Backroom

10/6 — Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory

10/7 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

*With From Ashes to New

^With From Ashes to New & All Good Things

#With All Good Things

~P.O.D. Only

ABOUT P.O.D.:

Since 1992, P.O.D. have globally rallied audiences around their hybrid of hard rock, hip-hop, reggae, and alternative music, all of which are elevated by a message of unification and perseverance.

The San Diego quartet rose up from a tough neighborhood just four exits north of the Mexican border into a three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum mainstay. Moving 10 million-plus records, selling out gigs on multiple continents, logging four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, and collaborating with everyone from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee Carlos Santana to Katy Perry, the group continues to bring people together.

After years of grinding in sweaty basement shows and van tours coast-to-coast, they landed a deal with Atlantic Records, and the grind continued on 1999’s platinum major label debut, The Fundamental Elements of Southtown. Plus, it set the stage for the watershed, definitive release Satellite in 2001. Not only did it bow at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 and go triple-platinum, but it also yielded four signature singles “Alive,” “Youth of the Nation,” “Boom,” and “Satellite.” In its wake, the band garnered GRAMMY® nominations in the categories of “Best Hard Rock Performance” for “Alive” in 2002, “Best Metal Performance” for “Portrait” in 2003, and “Best Hard Rock Performance” for “Youth of the Nation,” also in 2003. A trio of top 10 albums followed with 2003’s gold-certified Payable on Death, 2006’s Testify, and 2008’s When Angels & Serpents Dance. The latter boasted “dream collaborations” such as “Kaliforn-Eye-A”[feat. Mike Muir of Suicidal Tendencies], “I’ll Be Ready” [feat. Cedella & Shannon Marley], and “God Forbid” [feat. Page Hamilton of Helmet]. Logging a Top 20 debut, 2012’s Murdered Love included fan favorites “Eyez” [feat. Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed] and “West Coast Rock Steady” [feat. Sen Dog of Cypress Hill].

After 2015’s conceptual The Awakening, Circles earmarked the start of a whole new chapter in 2018. Signing to Mascot Label Group, the band extensively collaborated with production duo The Heavy and popped off with a dynamic distillation of their trademark style. Billboard claimed, “P.O.D. takes a leap forward with Circles,” as “Listening for the Silence” [4 million Spotify streams] and “Always Southern California” [3.2 million Spotify streams] lit up DSPs.

