H.P. Lovecraft’s ‘The Deep Ones’ Arrives On DVD & Digital June 15th!

In the wicked vein of Brian Yuzna’s Society and the horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, Chad Ferrin’s The Deep Ones ably explores the murky depths of fellowship and motherhood through the crimson lens of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones will be available on DVD, Digital, On Demand, and available to rent at Redbox Kiosks on June 15th.

Synopsis: A married couple rents a beachside cottage only to be surrounded by peculiar neighbors and strange occurrences. They soon discover themselves in the grips of a mysterious cult and their ancient sea god.

Winner of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best FX – Anatomy Crime & Horror International Film Festival, and winner of Best Film – Arizona Underground Film Festival, H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones is written and directed by Chad Ferrin (Parasites, Someone’s Knocking at the Door) and stars Gina La Piana (Stay With Me, Ali G Indahouse, Our Bnb Life), Johann Urb (“Arrow,” Resident Evil: Retribution, “Californication”), Robert Miano (Fast & Furious, Donnie Brasco, Get Done), and Jackie Debatin (“The Office,” “Kroll Show,” “According to Jim”).

H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones is distributed by 123 Go Films and Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment.

While you wait, there’s no better time to try the new Cthulhu cocktail drink that’s sure to make your skin crawl! In celebration of the release of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones! Check out the recipe below!

