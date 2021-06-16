GWAR Announces ‘Scumdogs of the Universe’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Rock legends GWAR have announced the first leg of the “Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour” will kick off September 16th with a show in the band’s adopted hometown of Richmond, VA and will run through September 19th in Pittsburgh, PA and also includes a stop at RiotFest.

This tour will see GWAR playing the “Scumdogs of the Universe” record in its entirety. Support on the headline shows will come from Madballand Eyehategod. The band then returns to the road October 28th in Norfolk, VA and will criss-cross this mudball planet through December 13th in Washington, DC. Support will come from the legendary Napalm Death and again Eyehategod. GWAR will also make an appearance at this year’s “Welcome to Rockville” festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Pre-sales start tomorrow June 17th and the general on-sale is this Friday June 18th.

“We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load. But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, covid positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew,” says lead throat thing The Berserker Blóthar

GWAR’s latest release “The Disc With No Name” EP is completely sold out, so you’re fucked, but don’t fret, you can still hear it online HERE.

Don’t forget to drink GWAR’s Ragnarök Rye and smoke “The Bud of Gods” CBD Line.

GWAR 2021 Tour Dates:

$ – with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x – with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# – Festival

9/16/21 – Richmond, VA – The National $

9/17/21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

9/18/21 – Chicago, IL – RiotFest @ Douglas Park #

9/19/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls $

10/28/21 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa x

10/29/21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium x

10/30/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall x

10/31/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza x

11/1/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage x

11/2/21 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom x

11/4/21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave x

11/5/21 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom x

11/6/21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue x

11/7/21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues x

11/8/21 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House x

11/10/21 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel x

11/11/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts x

11/12/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade x

11/13/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville #

11/15/21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live x

11/16/21 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

11/18/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater x

11/19/21 – Tuscon, AZ – The Rialto x

11/20/21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues x

11/21/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater x

11/22/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom x

11/23/21 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater x

11/24/21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory x

11/26/21 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse x

11/27/21 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory x

11/28/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom x

11/30/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO x

12/1/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom x

12/3/21 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall x

12/4/21 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Bar x

12/6/21 – Billings, MT – Pub Station x

12/7/21 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater x

12/8/21 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater x

12/9/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue x

12/10/21 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre x

12/11/21 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s x

12/13/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club x

