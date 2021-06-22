Darren Lynn Bousman’s ‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In July

The terrifying new chapter in the book of Saw comes home when Spiral arrives on Digital July 13 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand July 20 from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Repo! The Genetic Opera) and written by Josh Stolberg (Jigsaw, “Avatar: The Last Airbender”) & Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Piranha 3D). It stars Chris Rock (“Fargo,” Top Five), Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” The Ides of March), Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale,” “Teen Wolf”) and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane).

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral, which opened to #1 at the box office and stayed there for two weeks in a row, stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger. From Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, Spiral is a Burg/Koules production.

The Spiral 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director Darren Lynn Bousman, Co-screenwriter Josh Stolberg, and Composer Charlie Clouser

Audio Commentary with Producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg

The Consequences of Your Actions: Creating Spiral

Drawing Inspiration: Illustrated Trap Breakdowns

Decoding the Marketing Spiral

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.