Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Legendary punk bands Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes are excited to announce their upcoming fall co-headline tour, featuring special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and Thick. Various pre-sales begin this week, with general tickets on-sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 am local time. For tickets and more information, please visit HERE.

The run kicks off September 3 in Maryland Heights, MO and will bring good times and great music to cities from coast to coast, including a show at Pier 17 in New York City on September 21. Full routing can be found below.

Flogging Molly’s Dave King shares his excitement about the news: “What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes. We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté! Flogging Molly.”

Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie shares: “Can’t be hermits forever. Violent Femmes re-enter the big bad world they sing about. We are happy to crawl out of our hole just in time to celebrate 40 years as a band.”

As Violent Femmes celebrate their 40th anniversary together this year, this also provided an opportunity to commemorate the band’s enduring catalog of cult classics with the long out-of-print vinyl reissue of Add It Up (1981–1993). Available now via Craft Recordings, the 23-track compilation was re-released on 2-LP and digital formats, featuring the Femmes’ biggest hits such as “Blister in the Sun,” “American Music,” and “Gone Daddy Gone,” plus live recordings of fan-favorites like “Add It Up,” and “Kiss Off,” alongside a trove of demos, B-sides, interstitial voice recordings, and rarities. Click here to stream or pick up Add It Up (1981–1993) on vinyl. Craft will be working with the band on more special catalog reissues to be announced shortly, stay tuned to Violent Femmes’ socials for more details coming soon.

This news follows exciting announcement that Flogging Molly are partnering with Sixthman for the 6th Salty Dog Cruise, setting sail March 28 – April 1, 2022 with friends Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (Duo), Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke, Guise, and more to be announced. For more information, visit: www.floggingmollycruise.com. The band also recently performed a special St. Patrick’s Day livestream concert broadcast from the iconic Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey®. Additionally, Flogging Molly will perform at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on Sunday, September 5.

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes Tour Dates:

9/3 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

9/4 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

9/8 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

9/11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

9/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/18 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

9/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc.

9/21 – New York, NY – Pier 17

9/22 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

9/25 – Big Flats, NY – Tag’s Summer Stage

9/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/8 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/10 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

10/13 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

10/15 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

10/17 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/20 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theater

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

ABOUT FLOGGING MOLLY:

Flogging Molly is comprised of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion). Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with its raucous debut showcase, Swagger, and continuing through it’s five additional studio albums. With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, its sell-out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to its latest LP, Life Is Good. Recently, the band reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectable box set.

ABOUT VIOLENT FEMMES:

Violent Femmes formed in 1981 as an acoustic punk band playing on the streets of Milwaukee, WI, with the goal to rock harder than any other acoustic act on the planet. The band released their eponymous debut album in 1983, finally entering the Billboard Charts and earning a platinum certification eight years after the fact. Over the course of their three-decade career, the Femmes have released 10 studio albums, four live albums, four compilation albums, an EP, and several singles, earning a legendary cult status and influencing generations of musicians with their catalog.

