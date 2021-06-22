Pitbull Announces Dates For 2021 ‘I Feel Good Tour’ With Special Guest Iggy Azalea

One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, is set to take over stages across North America for the first time in nearly two years on the I Feel Good Tour. The global superstar will once again pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the very first time.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour kicks off on August 20th at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit, MI and makes stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Virginia Beach, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 13th.

Pitbull recently teased what fans can expect when he hits the road in interviews with Billboard and Associated Press. The news continues yet another banner year for Mr. Worldwide. In 2021, he notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing and linked up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on the collaborative banger “Ten Cuidado”—which has already amassed over 25 million streams and counting.

His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Pitbull soon. Get ready to feel good when he rolls through your town!

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

PITBULL TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sat Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

Sun Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tue Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Thu Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Sun Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Fri Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*

Sun Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

Fri Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sun Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick

Fri Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Iggy Azalea Not Performing On This Date

ABOUT PITBULL

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as CLMBR, Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and “From Negative to Positive” Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, set to be released later this year.

ABOUT IGGY AZALEA

Iggy Azalea is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling Australian musician who has become one of the most accomplished artists in music history. Her 2014 debut album The New Classic, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts – a first for an international female artist, spawned a US chart topping trifecta of worldwide #1 multi-platinum smash hits: “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX, 8x-platinum); “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora, 4x platinum); “Problem” (collaboration with Ariana Grande, 6x-platinum). “Fancy” was the longest leading Hot 100 #1 hit by a female rapper in chart history, Billboard’s 2014 Song of the Summer, iTunes Best Song of 2014, the year’s most-streamed song on Spotify, and the most-watched music video on Vevo. While “Fancy” was still residing at #1 on the Hot 100, “Problem” – Iggy’s collab with Ariana Grande – peaked at #2. Iggy had made chart history again, this time as the first artist since the Beatles to rank at #1 and #2 simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 hits. Iggy Azalea’s videos have amassed over 3 billion views to date. In late Summer 2021, Iggy will release her highly anticipated third studio album titled End of an Era.

