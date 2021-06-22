Punk Rock & Paintbrushes Announces Touring Art Shows With Exhibits From Famed Skateboarders & Artists

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes has quickly become a household name, known for bridging the gap between music and art with their extravagant art shows and most recently, with the release of their one-of-a-kind coffee table art book: The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders, which features art and stories from both world-renowned and up-and-coming talents in the music, art, and action sports communities.

“To have this rare opportunity to have these eight incredible artists and individuals together for one week on the road to share our story and our new book, their art, and our lives with the Midwest in St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit is a true honour for myself and each of them,” says Punk Rock & Paint Brushes founder Emily T. Nielsen. “I value each of these artists as they have affected my life in so many ways. Their stories are too powerful to not share with the world and we are about to do just that.”

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes brings their celebrated art shows on the road this July with stops in St. Louis, MO on July 14 & 15, Chicago, IL on July 16 & 17, and Detroit, MI on July 18, featuring in-person appearances and exhibits by artists/professional skateboarders Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Jason Adams, and Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly, photographer Blair Alley, visual artists Brian Bent and Paul Kobriger, as well as author, motivational speaker, and skateboarder, Brandon Novak.

Christian Hosoi says, “Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is one big canvas that as a group, we all come together and paint to express ourselves whether by art, music, fashion, lifestyle or athletic abilities, to share our love and passions for the world.”

Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly says, “I love being a part of Punk Rock & Paintbrushes and I feel lucky to contribute and spend time with people that have influenced me in one way or another.”

Brandon Novak, motivational speaker, skateboarder, and author, who will be joining the artists for the art tour and speaking at each VIP engagement, adds, “Skateboarding and sobriety have given me everything drugs and alcohol ever promised me. I am looking forward to the Punk Rock & Paintbrushes art tour to share with the world about my life and my amazing resource Novak’s House”

General admission to each event is open to all ages, free, and grants access to the full, day-long art exhibit. Events will also host a very limited capacity VIP event which includes a book signing for The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders, a Q&A with all the artists, speaking engagements by Christian Hosoi and Brandon Novak, live music by rock and roll father and daughter duo Bent Duo, and much more. See each date’s RSVP page for date-specific information.

RSVP & ADDITIONAL EVENT INFORMATION:

July 14 & 15 – St. Louis, MO – 31 ART Gallery – stlprpb.eventbrite.com

July 16 & 17 – Chicago, IL – Galerie F – chicagoprpb.eventbrite.com

July 18 – Detroit, MI – El Club Gallery – detroitprpb.eventbrite.com

The Punk Rock & Paintbrushes Art Tour is powered by Monster Energy Drink and Stance Socks. At each stop, Punk Rock & Paintbrushes will be working with local skate shops doing VIP giveaways and also giving back to local nonprofits in each location.

The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders was co-created by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes founder Emily T. Nielsen and Warren Fitzgerald of punk rock band The Vandals. Step into the minds and souls of the artists from Punk Rock & Paintbrushes. Read about their journeys, their personal lives and why art, punk rock and 2020 have created who they are today.

The book includes 26 chapters, each showcasing artwork and personal stories from participating artists, which include co-creator Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals), as well as:

Brent Broza (visual artist), Brian Bent (visual artist), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Chali 2na (Jurassic 5), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chris Shary & Lori Herbst (visual artists), Christian Hosoi (professional skateboarder), Dan Smith (Sharp Shock), Danielle Donohue (visual artist), Jason Adams (professional skateboarder), Jason Cruz (Strung Out), Jennie Cotterill (Bad Cop / Bad Cop), Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Kevin Seconds (7 Seconds), Mad Twins (visual artists), Mark DeSalvo (visual artist), Matt Hensley (Flogging Molly, professional skateboarder), Mike Gallo (Agnostic Front), Natalia Fabia (visual artist), Paul Kobriger (visual artist), Sarah Melvin (visual artist) & Eric Melvin (NOFX), Shawn Foley (visual artist), Soma Snakeoil (visual artist), Steve Caballero (professional skateboarder), and Tokyo Hiro (visual artist).

The book’s cover art was created by multi-talented fine artist, illustrator, and world-renowned graffiti artist RISK (aka Kelly Graval), and the layout was designed by Belle McClain.

The roots of Punk Rock & Paintbrushes reach back to 2007 when Nielsen asked friend Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) to paint a piece of art with the lyrics to the Rise Against song “Survive” for her after overcoming a battle with cancer. The painting has traveled around the world with Emily and is an everyday reminder that “How we survive is what makes us who we are.”

