Shadows Fall Set Date For Long-Awaited Reunion Show

The mighty SHADOWS FALL, who were at the forefront of the New Wave of American Metal scene that dominated the ’00s, will reunite to play a one-off show at The Palladium in Worcester in their native Massachusetts. The show is set for Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within the Ruins, Sworn Enemy, and Carnivora are also set to appear. Watch the show trailer here.

“As the wise prophet D.L.R. once said, ‘I HEARD YA MISSED US, WE’RE BACK,'” says singer Brian Fair. “I couldn’t be more excited to be getting back onstage with my brothers in Shadows Fall and there is no room I would rather do it in than The Palladium in Worcester. It has been six years since we last played a show and we are ready to unleash the fury like Yngwie.”

He continues, “We have been trying to find a way to jam together and play live for a little while now and the planets have finally aligned, schedules worked out, and with the help of a ton of our good friends, we were able to pull it off. This is the only show we have planned so shine up your dancing shoes, stretch out your neck, crack a brew, and get your ass to Massachusetts!”

Fair finishes, “[Guitarists] Matt [Bachand] and Jon [Donais] started this band 25 years ago and it still amazes me that the music we made allowed us to travel the world, share the stage with legends, and put out a ton of records that I will always be proud of. This show is a way for us to celebrate the music and thank all of the people that supported us through the years and helped us live the dream. I can’t wait to rage through songs from our entire catalog with a bunch of metalhead Massholes maniacs! I’ve said it before and i’ll say it again — there ain’t no party like a Shadows Fall party.”

Fans can expect a sweaty, high energy, full-on metallic throttle from start to finish.

SoundRink VIP tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 23 at 10am local time. The local pre-sale is set for Thursday, June 24 at 10am with the promo code “WEEEE.” The regular on-sale is set for Friday, June 25 at 10am local time.

Go here for tickets.

